With an eye on future development and water usage for portions of Adams County, Mark Guise, facilities manager for the Gettysburg Municipal Authority (GMA), spoke to residents and the Cumberland Township Planning Commission last week.
The planning commission requested Guise meet publicly with the board regarding current and future water usage and planning within the township.
Guise provided up-to-date usage levels, current capacity numbers along with an update on a new well to bring additional water to the GMA system.
“We are in the process of testing a well on the property of the former Andrews Farm located in Cumberland Township on Sachs Road,” said Guise.
According to Guise, the goal for the Andrews well is for it to be permitted by the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) to produce 450 gallons of water per minute. Testing on the well will continue and it could be brought online in two years. The next test on the well will be a 72-hour aquifer test, and if that test is approved, GMA will apply to have the well permitted by DEP.
Following this approval, plans will then be developed to run water mains and lines to connect the well to the GMA system.
“A test well was drilled on the Andrews Farm approximately 10-12 years ago and as we look to bring more capacity into the system, we have begun further testing of the well within DEP regulations,” said Guise.
GMA, which currently has about 4,000 customers within the Borough of Gettysburg, and Cumberland and Straban townships, averages 1.2-1.3 million gallons of water treated per day, said Guise.
The water treatment plant is permitted to pump up to 3 million gallons per day. GMA pumps water 24 hours a day, 365 days per year.
GMA’s total storage capacity is 2 million gallons of water, which is a little over a day’s demand, said Guise.
Tourism-related businesses, such as hotel and restaurants, are the highest users of water during the summer months, according to Guise.
Area housing developments can pre-purchase equivalent dwelling units (EDU), he said.
An EDU represents a single-family dwelling using 183 gallons per day of water and 253 gallons per day of sanitary sewer. When a developer purchases an EDU from GMA that EDU is dedicated to that development’s use, he said.
“As of this point, if you were to build 1,000 new homes in Cumberland Township, you would use up 1,000 of those EDUs so while we are at approximately 70 percent of our capacity, we do have room for growth,” said Guise.
Currently, 140,000 gallons of water is earmarked for daily usage by developers that is not being used but is also not included in available EDUs, said Guise.
“We have approximately 2,500 EDUs remaining for available allocation and once EDUs are purchased, they are taken out of the availability within the system,” said Guise.
Guise provided maps of the GMA service area and locations of water mains. About 40 percent of GMA’s customers are located in Cumberland Township with four of GMA’s current ground water wells being located in Cumberland Township. GMA currently has no water storage tanks within Cumberland Township.
Cumberland Township supervisors recently denied a GMA request to change building height regulations to allow for a water storage tank to be constructed within the township.
When asked about water pressure for some township residents, Guise said water pressure is driven by hydraulics and elevation and volume is driven by the size of lines inside a home, and the smaller lines within the house have a direct impact of water pressure and volume inside the house, which is out of GMA’s control.
Planning commission board members were eager to work with GMA on behalf of the township.
“This township is a significant partner with GMA, and we want to represent and protect the interests of Cumberland Township residents,” said Barbara Underwood, planning commission member.
GMA has no immediate plans to provide water to the Greenmount area of the township, Guise noted.
“We have no infrastructure in that area and any development of water lines in that area would be complicated by land being owned by the National Park Service,” said Guise.
The Greenmount area is designated as a secondary growth area by the county.
Additional communication being needed was stressed by members of the commission.
“We would like to have more information back and forth between the township and GMA, so we can work together to keep our residents informed and ultimately safe,” said Underwood.
Guise pledged to continue to improve the communication process between GMA and Cumberland Township.
Other business that was brought before the township planning commission:
• Cambridge Crossing: Based upon some minor engineering items that need to be fine-tuned and corrected, the planning commission recommended final approval for an additional 79 single-family attached homes to be located on Boyds School and Biglerville roads. The final plan for the ongoing townhouse community will now need to be approved by township supervisors.
• Elenora M. Toddes Estates: Based upon some engineering and developer updates, commission members voted to recommend approving a final plan for a subdivision of a 4.6-acre lot into four separate residential lots located along Biglerville Road. This final plan will need to be approved by township supervisors.
• CRE Biglerville Associates: Following discussion, the planning commission tabled a motion that was submitted to subdivide the former Schindler Elevator property located on Biglerville Road. The owner is looking to subdivide the 82.45-acre site into two separate lots with one of those lots already containing an existing industrial facility. Commission members citing environmental concerns from previous operations on the property tabled action on the motion. The CRE Biglerville Associates will need to appear before the planning commission at a future meeting.
