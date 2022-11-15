With an eye on future development and water usage for portions of Adams County, Mark Guise, facilities manager for the Gettysburg Municipal Authority (GMA), spoke to residents and the Cumberland Township Planning Commission last week.

The planning commission requested Guise meet publicly with the board regarding current and future water usage and planning within the township.

Readers may contact Harry Hartman at hhartman@gettysburgtimes.com.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.