A tanker truck overturned about 8 a.m. Thursday, spilling hundreds of gallons of tar along northbound U.S. Route 15 near the Hunterstown exit, leading to lane closures.

Approximately 15 minutes later, a multi-vehicle crash nearby on the southbound side of the highway resulted in minor damage to a Heidlersburg Fire Company engine, which remained in service, according to Heidlersburg Fire Chief Lance Crouse.

 

