A tanker truck overturned about 8 a.m. Thursday, spilling hundreds of gallons of tar along northbound U.S. Route 15 near the Hunterstown exit, leading to lane closures.
Approximately 15 minutes later, a multi-vehicle crash nearby on the southbound side of the highway resulted in minor damage to a Heidlersburg Fire Company engine, which remained in service, according to Heidlersburg Fire Chief Lance Crouse.
In the initial crash, a Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) vehicle was hauling about 2,900 gallons of “very hot” tar, of which an estimated 1,500 gallons spilled in a wooded area, Adams County Department of Emergency Services (ACDES) Director Warren Bladen said.
A small amount of diesel fuel spilled as well, he said.
The driver, who was alone in the truck, was injured and taken to a hospital for treatment, Bladen said.
“Trenches were dug almost immediately” to contain the spill, said Bladen, who praised firefighters and PennDOT for their responses.
In addition to ACDES, Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection personnel were on the scene, he said. The spill did not run into any body of water, Bladen said.
PennDOT’s “very aggressive” response included hiring a contractor, Bladen said. Plans called for “heavy equipment” to be staged Thursday evening, and for the contractor to “scrape up” the tar Friday, he said.
One person was injured in the second crash, according to officials on the scene.
The first crash occurred when the tanker “blew a tire and went off the road into the woods. That driver is injured,” according to Schreffler.
The second incident involved three vehicles, according to PennDOT Safety Press Officer Fritzi Schreffler.
The crashes occurred less than a half-mile south of the of the Heidlersburg exit, Bladen said.
The road was closed in both directions for a time between the Hunterstown (Pa. Route 394) and Heidlersburg (Pa. Route 234) exits, according to Schreffler.
ACDES’ Live Incident Status webpage indicated emergency units had cleared the scene by about 3 p.m.
Numerous fire companies, fire police from across Adams County, and Community Life Team emergency medical personnel were on the scene, Bladen said.
