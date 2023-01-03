A local technology expert is teaching the basics of the iPhone at an upcoming event in January.
Phil Walter, co-owner of The Walter Years with his wife, Tessa, is holding “Getting to Know Your iPhone” from 12 to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 7, in the banquet room at Gettysburg Hoss’s Steak and Sea House, 1140 York Road, Gettysburg.
The cost is $100 per ticket with additional one-on-one appointments available following the event at $75 per hour, Walter said.
Guests can pay at the door with cash or check but need to sign up by Jan. 5 for an accurate headcount, according to Walter, who noted the event will have a cut-off at 10 people in attendance.
At 12 p.m., guests arrive, enjoy a meet-and-greet and have lunch on their own before the presentation begins at 1 p.m. The presentation has a question-and-answer format and includes some basic steps to follow when using an iPhone, according to Walter.
“The goal with the event is to create a very comfortable atmosphere where folks can learn the basics of the iPhone and get the rundown of how the iPhone works,” Walter said.
“A compassion-led event,” Walter said he wants to help people and make it easier “in an area you don’t get a lot of educational opportunities.”
This is the first technology event The Walter Years is hosting, he said.
The Walter Years runs Gettysburg Picnics, a luxury picnic business, as well as offers financial coaching services, according to Walter.
Walter said he selected the iPhone as the first device to feature because of how often people use and rely on mobile devices.
Walter plans to show how to use different apps, install and remove apps, make sure phones are up to date, assist with placing icons in the right place and display using a simple web browser.
The event will also look at the “bare bones,” such as turning the phone off and on as well as how to charge it.
“These are all things we do and take for granted,” Walter said.
The event is focusing only on the iPhone and does not dive into using an Android device, Walter said.
Walter, who has a decade of experience in technology, has been helping friends and family over the years with their technology-related questions.
“It becomes more fun once the ball is rolling,” Walter said. “It doesn’t matter their age. It comes down to them feeling accomplished, and that they’ve learned something.”
Those interested in more information or signing up for the event can contact Walter by email at thewalteryears@gmail.com.
