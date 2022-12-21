Amid questions about the budgetary process, Mount Joy Township supervisors were unanimous Thursday in approving a 2023 spending plan, but agreed changes are likely in January.
Members reached a consensus in favor of conducting a public budget workshop meeting, with the date yet to be determined.
The budget includes no tax increases and continues the township’s practice of not collecting a property tax. The same things were the case in last month’s proposal.
“I’m not happy with the process,” said Supervisor Christine Demas, who called for a more “inclusive” and “transparent” approach. She echoed points raised last month by Supervisor Todd McCauslin.
Demas lamented the fact the draft was not posted on the township’s website and was only available at the township’s office during business hours. Though the draft’s availability was advertised in this newspaper, the public had no meaningful opportunity to review the draft or provide input, Demas claimed.
In eight years, Thursday’s meeting was the first to which township Treasurer Bruce Hartman had ever been invited in order to discuss the budget, he said.
Under the previous board, Hartman said he was asked for suggestions and then given an adopted budget. Hartman would welcome increased involvement, he said.
Supervisors praised updated budget information Hartman recently provided, which they said added comparisons of budgeted versus actual figures that were not part of the previous draft.
“This is a much better report,” Demas said.
As the budget stands, it includes the “worst-case scenario” of a 9-percent increase in salaries, reflecting the cost-of-living increase recently given to Social Security recipients, Hartman said.
Such information should have been available “months ago,” Supervisor Gil Clark said.
Clark also said the budget’s inclusion of a deficit of some $157,000 “drives me nuts”
The deficit is not unusual and arises partly from conservative estimates, and can easily be covered by the township’s $1.6 million in reserve funds, Hartman said after the meeting. In addition, earned income tax revenues continue to rise, he said.
Demas also presented a proposal for improved communications between the township and the public. One recommendation is to rearrange the board’s meeting room and use technology to help in-person and online attendees better understand what is happening during meetings.
Improvements to the website would be aimed at making information and forms easier to access, increasing transparency, and potentially reducing requests under the state Right-To-Know Law, she said.
The proposal also includes an improved township newsletter and an opt-in system for receiving text messages from the township. The plan would cost $11,210 the first year and $1,690 annually after that, Demas estimated.
A line item to fund the proposal could be added during the budget workshop, said Supervisor Chair Bernie Mazer. Residents on committee that collaborated with Demas on the matter were Deborah Hilling, Barbara Steele, and Steve Yeager.
In other business:
• Chief Eric Hubbard gave a statistical report on Barlow Volunteer Fire Department’s services to the township and said the department would welcome increased communication with the township. Mazer said the township plans to transfer much of its federal pandemic money to Barlow and the other volunteer departments that serve Mount Joy, and would not impose restrictions on how they use the money. Supervisor Terry Scholle said the township is waiting on census data from Adams County to determine how to apportion the money among departments.
• The supervisors were unanimous in approving hiring of Albert Wolford as a wintertime on-call member of the road crew. He is to be paid $20 per hour.
