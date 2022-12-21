Amid questions about the budgetary process, Mount Joy Township supervisors were unanimous Thursday in approving a 2023 spending plan, but agreed changes are likely in January.

Members reached a consensus in favor of conducting a public budget workshop meeting, with the date yet to be determined.

 

