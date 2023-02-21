Gettysburg Area School District (GASD) may soon spend $820,000 for Trane U.S. Inc., to complete design and budgeting services for facility improvement projects at James Gettys and Lincoln elementary schools.
GASD administration presented the recommendation to school board members as an information item at a recent meeting.
“It will need board action at a future meeting,” GASD Business Manager Belinda Wallen said. Board President Kenneth Hassinger said it remains before the finance and facilities committee for review.
The primary drive of the renovations at the elementary schools is the heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) upgrades, but the work also includes removing and replacing the roofs of both buildings, which are nearing or at the end of their serviceable life, according to Josh Reynolds, director of facilities.
Other work entails “electrical upgrades to support HVAC equipment, roof replacement, demo and replace ceilings, lighting replacement, and tele-data cable replacement,” according to the Feb. 6 meeting agenda.
These projects were included in the facilities improvement project five-year plan list with funding coming from “the Bond Construction Fund,” the agenda reads.
The information item noted the board would use Omnia Partners to contract with Trane for the work.
In November, the GASD board selected a procurement method, to use “design build services through the cooperative purchasing network, Omnia Partners, specifying Trane industrial HVAC equipment and Siemens Building Automation System.”
Two procurement methods to complete the facility improvement projects at the schools were presented to board members at the Nov. 7 meeting: Energy Service Companies (ESCO) project at $36.4 million; or Omnia Partners for Trane U.S. Inc. at $33.7 million. The cost difference was approximately $2.6 million, according to a project estimate and delivery evaluation document.
GASD would need “to have a contract in place by February 2023,” the Nov. 21 meeting agenda reads. This would give GASD “adequate time for project design, plan reviews, approvals, and equipment procurement in time necessary to start construction by late February/early March of 2024 and be substantially complete by August 2024,” according to the agenda.
Future board approvals include contracting for construction services and for the total project cost, according to the Feb. 6 meeting agenda.
School board members approved two items at their Feb. 6 meeting, relating to projects at Warrior Stadium and the administration building.
Board members approved a contract with Turf Track & Court to perform a site assessment of Warrior Stadium to determine the possible addition of team rooms. The assessment cost is estimated at $5,400, officials said.
Teams facing one another at Warrior Stadium currently use the middle school gym locker rooms, which “are not adequately sized to be used as team rooms nor provides separation of home and visiting teams leaving the field of play during the game,” according to the agenda.
The board also approved a $250,000 contract with RLPS Architects to provide design and construction services for the GASD administration building’s window replacement project. The project scope entails removing and replacing original windows installed in early to mid-1960s.
The project is part of the approved capital improvement program five-year plan with funding coming from the Capital Projects Fund, the agenda reads.
