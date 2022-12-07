Four Bermudian Springs School District educators are in the running for Teacher of the Year recognition by the Veterans of Foreign Wars.
The Richard J. Gross VFW Post 8896 of East Berlin nominated the teachers, school board Vice President Daniel Chubb said Monday during a meeting.
The nominees are high school computer science and history teacher Ryan Updike, middle school history teacher Derek Fissel, kindergarten teacher Bethany Austin, and Eagle Academy teacher Tori Berwager, Chubb said. The academy is the district’s online program.
School principals collaborated with the VFW in the nomination process, Chubb said.
District, state, and national levels of competition remain, he said.
“Each year the VFW recognizes three exceptional teachers — one each from the elementary, junior high and high school levels — for their outstanding commitment to teach Americanism and instill patriotism in their students,” according to www.vfw.org.
In other business, school board members approved an overnight trip for members of the FFA agricultural education organization.
Nine high school students and teacher Cheyenne Wivell are to attend the Agriculture Establishes Success Conference (ACES) in Harrisburg Feb. 11-12.
Also, Doug Black rose from the audience to address the board during the public comment session.
He urged the board to add “patriotic” books to the elementary school library. Black presented the board with a box containing several books he said were recommended by the Moms for Liberty organization.
Black also recommended the Christian and U.S. Marine Corps flags be displayed in classrooms.
Commenters at recent board meetings have addressed the display of a rainbow flag associated with the LBGT community.
The board did not respond to Black’s comments or take any action. No one else addressed the board during the meeting.
