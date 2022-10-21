Disgruntled parent Janell Ressler returned to the Littlestown Area School District Board Monday, once again voicing opposition to the availability of library books she deems “pervasively vulgar and educationally unsuitable.”
“You all heard me read excerpts from these books several board meetings in a row. The excuses aren’t acceptable. The fact that they are in our school district classrooms and libraries gives an implicit recommendation from our district, and you as a board, that they are OK to be there,” Ressler claimed.
She donated several books to Alloway Creek Elementary, on behalf of the Adams County chapter of Moms for Liberty, a group claiming to represent parental rights in education.
Ressler has repeatedly voiced her displeasure about some of the books available for students to check out from the schools’ libraries.
An opt in policy was previously adopted by the board which requires students “to receive parent approval before checking out library books (print or digital) identified on the American Library Association (ALA) top 100 most challenged books, effective at the start of the 2022-2023 school year,” it was announced at the board’s June meeting.
Parents will be able to indicate their intention to opt in with a form distributed at the beginning of the school year. According to Superintendent Chris Bigger, these are books receiving the most objections across the nation since 1999. Board Vice President Yancy Unger at the June meeting noted the list is cumulative and has upwards of 250 titles. According to the ALA website, the most recent list includes books by Maya Angelou, Mark Twain, and Anne Frank, in addition to the Bible.
After that meeting, Bigger also said the new policy refers only to library resources not in the curriculum.
“The district has for years offered parents who object to a curricular resource the chance to opt out of that assigned resource and have their child given an alternative resource instead,” he said.
Ressler has not been satisfied with the board’s actions, demanding instead they impose her demands on all students and parents in the district. The board took no further action on the matter Monday.
Education, funding
Unger provided details for growing the Adams County Technical Institute, including the practicality of a new campus. He sits on a comprehensive planning group with ongoing discussions and research, including hiring an architect who will conduct a feasibility study for the project.
“Our county tech school is an 11th and 12th grade program. The other counties around the state, it’s ninth through 12th. That’s another thing, are we not only adding programs, or are we also going to add length of these programs for the students in our county? Our county is late to the game, everyone knows that,” said Unger.
“I will say, you let the students know about ACTI but the parents don’t necessarily know about it,” board President Dolores Nester said.
In semi-related matters, Bigger recently met with representatives from the U.S. Department of Education, and a staff member for Rep. Scott Perry. He says he went to advocate for full federal special education funding and access billing, to assist families with higher-needs children. Bigger also shared the state’s dwindling educational training reputation in the nation’s capital.
“The one comment that shook me the most was, folks in D.C. used to come to Pennsylvania to recruit educators to come down to teach but because of the lack of interest in the teaching field, we are no longer the state to go to get people. We used to be the hub for educational institutions and training,” Bigger said.
There are also increasing concerns over filling and keeping staff in the near future. The superintendent cites a “hop around game,” in which employees switch districts based on higher pay, as a competitive disadvantage in keeping employees within the district.
“We don’t have serious staffing issues, but they’re growing. You can feel them and you can sense them. We are really struggling with the idea that they could be coming to Littlestown sooner, rather than later,” Bigger warned.
In other business:
• Deborah Simon’s resignation was accepted. Several board members reflected favorably on her prolonged presence in the schools. “When we lose someone of that caliber and longevity, it’s always difficult,” Unger said. Bigger said Simon will be the Employee Spotlight for November.
• September Students of the Month were recognized.
• Board student representatives Kaelonnah Darlich and Kaylie Kurland, announced plans for this year’s senior class trip, a fall fundraiser, and booking Hauser Hill Event Center for May’s prom. The winner of ‘The Voice of Democracy’ essay contest will read a speech at the Veterans Day ceremony at Littlestown High School.
• GraphCom donated 32 cases of paper, valued at $1,600, to the district office and schools. David Ross Orthodontics donated bottled water valued at $1,000 to Alloway Creek Elementary.
The next school board meeting is scheduled for Nov. 14, at 7 p.m.
