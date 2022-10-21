Disgruntled parent Janell Ressler returned to the Littlestown Area School District Board Monday, once again voicing opposition to the availability of library books she deems “pervasively vulgar and educationally unsuitable.”

“You all heard me read excerpts from these books several board meetings in a row. The excuses aren’t acceptable. The fact that they are in our school district classrooms and libraries gives an implicit recommendation from our district, and you as a board, that they are OK to be there,” Ressler claimed.

