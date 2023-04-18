candidates

A total of 13 school board candidates from four Adams County districts took part in a “Meet the School Board” candidates event last week at the Adams County Republican Committee office. (Harry Hartman/Gettysburg Times)

Only 13 school board candidates from four Adams County districts participated in a "Meet the School Board" candidates' event last week at the Adams County Republican Committee office.

Approximately 40 voters showed up to hear from the prospective school board members.

