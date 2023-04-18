Only 13 school board candidates from four Adams County districts participated in a “Meet the School Board” candidates’ event last week at the Adams County Republican Committee office.
Approximately 40 voters showed up to hear from the prospective school board members.
All candidates answered three randomly selected questions and were given time to make a personal statement following the questions.
Conewago Valley
On hand to speak regarding their intent to serve on the Conewago Valley School Board were William Getz, Christine Hayes, Lindsey Krug, and April Swope.
Hayes, a political newcomer, said she got involved and decided to run for school board as she felt schools are failing their students and believes more parent involvement in children’s educations will fix that problem.
Krug spoke about working with board members in the Conewago district and keeping school taxes under control.
“As a school district we should be watching expenses just like property owners and not forcing life-long residents out of their homes by implementing huge taxes increases especially as it relates to construction of a new school building,” said Krug.
Swope, who lost as a board candidate in the last election through the tallies of write-in ballots, said she wants parents more involved in the education process.
“Parents need to be more involved and involved in the entire educational process, they always have the student’s best interest at heart,” said Swope.
Getz said he will be more pro-active with the public if elected.
“We have many great district residents who need to be involved and aware of decisions that affect children in the district and also affect their tax dollars regarding what is collected and how it is spent,” said Getz.
Gettysburg
For the Gettysburg Area School District, incumbent board member Al Moyer and Barbara Sonafelt spoke about their backgrounds and goals for the board if elected.
Sonafelt stated the better communication between parents and teachers, the board and administration will result in a better district. Sonafelt also said school safety is very important to her.
“The district must have the safety of its students in front of them at all times. Whether it be school resource officers or other safety protocols or procedures,” said Sonafelt.
GASD incumbent Moyer spoke regarding his experience as a current board member and as the current acting assistant superintendent for the Shippensburg Area School District.
“My experience not only on the school board but with other local organizations puts me into contact with a lot of local people with diverse opinions and I listen to all of their opinions and ideas,” said Moyer.
Moyer also spoke about his goal if re-elected.
“My big push for my new term if re-elected will be charter school reform. The GASD is being grossly over-charged for the services we are paying to charter schools and especially cyber charter schools where there is very little overhead. I am not against school-choice, but I am against overpaying for charter school services,” said Moyer.
There are several bills within the Pennsylvania House that are looking into charter school reform.
Littlestown
Candidates who spoke regarding their candidacy for the Littlestown Area School District Board included Nick Lovell and Janell Ressler.
Lovell, 19, a recent graduate of the Littlestown Area School District, said more community engagement will lead to better ideas being taken to the school board.
“School boards answer to the public and it is the board’s duty to get out and talk to its constituents, it is telling that we have 11 board candidates on the ballot in Littlestown and only two chose to attend this event, you can not represent the voters if you are not talking to them and hearing their ideas and concerns,” said Lovell.
Lovell said he served as the student representative to the Littlestown board while he was attending high school, so he knows what students need and he wants to give back to his district.
Ressler, who has been attending district board meetings for the last several years, said she has three students in the district and knows the district needs to do better.
“Academically our district is struggling, and parental rights are being ignored by the current board and administration and we need to put the children first,” said Ressler. “If our public schools get back to teaching the fundamentals such reading, writing and math and not social and emotional issues, our public schools will improve and the need for charter school facilities will diminish.”
Upper Adams
A total of five candidates on the ballot for the Upper Adams School District spoke during the meeting: Marya Djalal, Kay Hollabaugh, Loren Lestig, Trisha Plank and Deb Steckler.
Steckler, a real estate agent, said she has two daughters in the district and would advocate for improved parental rights, improved academic standards and more financial transparency.
“Our test scores in the district need to improve and we need to have more eyes on the district’s expenses and budget,” said Steckler.
Hollabaugh said her family has a successful business in the district and several of her family members have served on the school board and she wants to continue to give back to the district.
“I currently have five grandchildren in the district. My husband and son both served as school board members. We have to improve our schools for the sake of the children, they all deserve the best we can provide for them as they are our future leaders,” said Hollabaugh.
Lestig spoke at length about the district getting back to the primary focus of education.
“I love my school district and we need to get back to teaching the fundamentals for all students to make our district top notch again. We need to improve our test scores and the performance of all in the district from the students to the teachers to the administration to the school board,” said Lestig.
Djalal, a secondary English education teacher, said her teaching experience gives her a unique view of the educational process.
“We have something special in our school districts where we have local accountability, and we need to keep it local. I want to give back to the school district everything I have learned while teaching and working around the world,” said Djalal.
No candidates from the Fairfield or Bermudian school districts turned out for the event.
The event was live streamed on Facebook Live and can still be viewed on the Facebook Page, Adams County Republican Committee or at www.adamsgop.org.
The Republican Committee will host a “Meet the Municipal Candidates” night on Thursday at its headquarters at 100 Buford Ave., Gettysburg, at 6:30 p.m. The event is free and open to the public.
