4-H Memorial awards were presented to the following 4-H teen members: Chloe Plesic, York Springs, received the Robert Lott Leadership award; Casey Zirk, Gettysburg, received the William Miller award; Elizabeth Kehr, Littlestown, received the Rose Murren Leadership award; Camryn Beinhaur, Dillsburg received the 4-H Horse Seat Hours award for 515 hours in the saddle; and Amanda Hollabaugh, East Berlin, received the Clue Meyerhoffer award.
Adams County 4-H volunteer leaders were recognized for their years of service to the program. Volunteers Erann Bear, Christopher Plesic, and Rebecca Plesic were recognized with silver clover pins for five years of service. Volunteer Robert Toms was recognized for 10 years of service with a gold clover pin and plaque. Susie Benner was recognized for 15 years of service with a pearl clover pin and a plaque. Sandy Weikert was recognized for 20 years of service with a diamond chip 4-H pin and plaque. Carol Rex was recognized as the Salute to Excellence Lifetime Volunteer in Pennsylvania. Stephanie Beinhaur and Sue Ann McCarty, missing from photo, were recognized for 5 years of service.
Submitted Photo
Submitted Photo
Erann Bear, 4-H Clubs of Adams County Inc. president, right, presents Tonya and Jim Reichart of Ag Com Inc. with the 2021 Adams County 4-H Business Partner in 4-H award.
Submitted Photo
4-H member Leroy Rentzel, Gettysburg was recognized as a Jr. Recognition winner at the recent 4-H Leader Acheivement Night. Leroy’s award was in the beef program and his award was a 4-H sweatshirt.
Adams County 4-H members and leaders were honored at the annual Adams County 4-H Leaders Achievement Night on Monday at the Agriculture & Natural Resources Center in Gettysburg.
4-H Memorial awards were presented to the following 4-H teen members: Brienna Crandell, New Oxford, received the Elizabeth Brown Foods award; Elizabeth Kehr, Littlestown, received the Rose Murren Leadership award; Amanda Hollabaugh, East Berlin, received the Clue Meyerhoffer award; Chloe Plesic, York Springs, received the Robert Lott Leadership award; Claire Lawrence, Abbottstown, received the Mrs. Edward Snyder Clothing award; and Casey Zirk, Gettysburg, received the William Miller award.
