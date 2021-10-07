Adams County 4-H members and leaders were honored at the annual Adams County 4-H Leaders Achievement Night on Monday at the Agriculture & Natural Resources Center in Gettysburg. 

4-H Memorial awards were presented to the following 4-H teen members: Brienna Crandell, New Oxford, received the Elizabeth Brown Foods award; Elizabeth Kehr, Littlestown, received the Rose Murren Leadership award; Amanda Hollabaugh, East Berlin, received the Clue Meyerhoffer award; Chloe Plesic, York Springs, received the Robert Lott Leadership award; Claire Lawrence, Abbottstown, received the Mrs. Edward Snyder Clothing award; and Casey Zirk, Gettysburg, received the William Miller award.

