Today is primary election day.
Polls are open 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Mail-in ballots must be received at the courthouse by 8 p.m. Voters who received a mail-in ballot but did not return it can drop it off at the courthouse. There is a drop box inside the building before security.
Party and independent voters will decide four ballot questions. Two concern rules for state emergency declarations. Another would amend the state constitution to ban denial of rights due to race or ethnicity. Voters will also decide whether to ambulance services with paid members to use an existing state loan program.
Lists of offices, candidates, and voting places are on the Adams County website.
Information is also available from the Pennsylvania Department of State at www.votespa.com.
