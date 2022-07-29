A Littlestown teen who won the PA Preferred Junior Baking Contest Tuesday at the South Mountain Fair has a piece of advice for those new to baking.
“You have to take your time, be patient, and read the recipe,” Littlestown High School freshman Connor Myers said.
When Myers started baking at around 11 years old, he learned from his mistakes.
“I would mix up tablespoons and teaspoons in the recipe, and that didn’t turn out very well,” Myers said.
Myers, 15, won Best of Show for his Oreo and cream cookies at the fair, which is celebrating its centennial and runs through Saturday outside of Arendtsville.
The best part of the experience for Myers is getting to take his cookies to the Pennsylvania Farm Show to compete.
Myers said he has competed at the Pennsylvania Farm Show in the past after winning the PA Preferred Junior Baking Contest at the York State Fair with a candy bar cookie.
“There’s a lot of competition,” Myers said of the farm show.
Now, Myers said he feels more prepared.
Selecting the recipe for his winning creation was an easy decision.
Myers said he enjoys Oreos and white chocolate and had a good feeling when the recipe incorporated both items.
“I like the combination and when the Oreos cook, they get softer and the cream mixes in,” Myers said.
As part of the rules for the South Mountain Fair competition, there must be at least two PA Preferred ingredients used in the recipe.
Myers said he utilized Small Valley Milling flour and PA Preferred Weis-brand eggs in his recipe.
Looking at a South Mountain Fair book a couple years ago piqued his interest in the baking contests, he said.
His mother, Jen, said her son has also enjoyed watching “Cake Boss” and other shows on the Food Network which prompted his passion for baking.
Myers said his favorite things to make are brownies and baked cakes for relatives’ birthday parties.
“I made a cookie monster cake once for the South Mountain Fair,” Myers said. “I think that was my favorite cake I ever made.”
The fair opened Tuesday at the South Mountain Fairgrounds, 615 Narrows Road. Hours of operation are 4 to 10 p.m. daily through Friday, and 1-10 p.m. Saturday.
A wide-ranging fair schedule includes judging in a broad spectrum of categories, from livestock to chainsaw carving, as well as free live performances. Information is at www.southmountainfair.com.
