For 17 years, the Upper Adams School District’s Sole Sisters program has been preparing girls for the long haul.
Some 65 fourth- through sixth-grade girls took part in a two-mile run Wednesday at Oakside Community Park near Biglerville.
The Adams Intermediate School (UAIS) students built stamina by completing training runs before school for six weeks, said UAIS fourth-grade teacher Ashly Wilkinson.
Beginning with distances under a mile, the girls achieved “great growth” as they worked up to two miles, she said.
Growth of a different type is on the agenda for the next six weeks as weather grows colder. The girls will switch from running to programming that addresses self-esteem, hygiene, diet, and other topics, Wilkinson said.
Sole Sisters helps girls think about their choices in the past and future, fifth-grader Giuliana Jewart said before the run, noting the program has taught her “no one can tell me what I’m like.”
Sole Sisters helps girls “grow up learning what to expect, and that everything will be OK,” fifth-grader Aleena Peglow said.
Also joining in the non-competitive run were members of Biglerville High School field hockey and girls’ soccer and cross-country teams, some of them past participants in Sole Sisters. Inviting the older girls shows the Sole Sisters that the lessons they learn have a lasting impact, Wilkinson said.
One such athlete, soccer team member Evangeline Hollabaugh, said Sole Sisters “made me a better runner and a better teammate.”
Family and community members also participated in the two-mile run, and eight teachers volunteered their time to assist with Sole Sisters, Wilkinson said.
Sole Sisters is made possible by donations from the Canner Funds, Hollabaugh Bros., the Upper Adams Jaycees, and community members, she said.
