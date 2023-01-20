The YWCA Hanover Safe Home hopes to bring awareness of human trafficking victims and survivors through its events on Jan. 27.
The Red Sand Project events are set for 11 a.m. at the Gettysburg location, 18 Carlisle St., and 1 p.m. at the Hanover location, 23 W. Chestnut St., according to Rachel Wonder, Safe Home manager.
The event entails “physically pouring red sand in front of our building in our sidewalk cracks,” and is “a representation of victims and survivors of human trafficking,” Wonder said.
It shows how they can “fall through the cracks of society,” Wonder said.
Launched by Molly Gochman, the first Red Sand Project event was held in Miami, where the sidewalks near the Art Basel Miami Beach pavilion were filled with red sand, according to the Red Sand Project’s website.
“The approach was symbolic, with the grains of sand representing those individuals who fall through the cracks—whether the cracks of our social, economic, and political systems or those of our personal consciousness,” the website reads.
The YWCA Hanover Safe Home participates in the national movement, which has grown to more than 1 million participants from all 50 states and over 70 countries, said Wonder.
The events are free and open to the public, she said.
“We encourage anyone to come to either office. We provide all the red sand,” Wonder said. “People there can participate and pour the sand.”
The event also entails learning more about the origin of the project, hearing from speakers, listening to a poem, and light refreshments at the end, Wonder said.
This is the third year the event is being held in Gettysburg and the fourth year at the Hanover location, according to Wonder.
The events are held at the end of January as the culmination of human trafficking awareness month, Wonder said.
It is important to understand that human trafficking is more subtle than strangers snatching people out of their yards, said Wonder.
“A lot of it is hidden in plain sight,” Wonder said, noting it could be a family member trying to meet a need in exchange for drugs.
Raising awareness helps bring forward the conversation of what trafficking is, said Wonder.
Wonder said they have served victims of human trafficking in Adams and York counties.
There is a need to “mitigate the conditions that make people vulnerable to trafficking,” Wonder said.
Through education and prevention programs in schools and the community, individuals can learn their situations are not healthy and see what resources there are for support, Wonder said.
“They have to know what is out there for them and recognize they are in a bad situation,” Wonder said.
Anyone interested in attending the events can RSVP to rwonder@ywcahanover.org. There is not a requirement to RSVP to attend the event, Wonder said.
For those who may need assistance or resources, the YWCA Safe Home hotline is 717-632-0007, and the national human trafficking number is 1-888-373-7888.
