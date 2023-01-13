Grant applications provided a preliminary peek at future projects during Monday’s Gettysburg Borough Council meeting.

Without dissent, council members authorized staff members to apply for $902,000 in federal American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) money to help fund stormwater improvements planned on Racehorse Alley in conjunction with the Gettysburg Inner Loop bicycle-pedestrian path.

 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.