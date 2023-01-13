Grant applications provided a preliminary peek at future projects during Monday’s Gettysburg Borough Council meeting.
Without dissent, council members authorized staff members to apply for $902,000 in federal American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) money to help fund stormwater improvements planned on Racehorse Alley in conjunction with the Gettysburg Inner Loop bicycle-pedestrian path.
Design work could be completed this year and construction could begin in 2024, borough engineer Chad Clabaugh said.
One concept would make the alley one-way, but a decision remains far off. If that change occurs, a traffic study indicated “negligible” effects on Chambersburg Street traffic signals, Clabaugh said. He will provide further details during an upcoming council workshop session.
If received, the grant would require a local match of $902,000. Efforts are under way to gain grants to offset the local share, Clabaugh said.
The council also authorized staff members to apply for just under $425,000 in state funds to help repair borough-owned sections of crumbling walls along Stevens Run, also known as the Tiber.
If awarded, the grant would require a 15-percent local match, Clabaugh said.
In addition, the council agreed the borough will serve as the “responsible party” for grants previously obtained by the Adams County Industrial Authority to fund an environmental review of the Gettysburg Station site. The borough will be subject to no actual costs, but federal rules mandate the borough’s involvement, Clabaugh said.
Residential and commercial design concepts are pending for the vacant property between Carlisle and Stratton streets, formerly known as the REDDI site.
• A trap-neuter-return program for cats continues, borough Director of Planning, Zoning, and Code Enforcement Carly Marshall said. The time to act is now, before breeding behavior increases in the spring, she said. Information is available from the borough, which supports the program, or Forever Love Rescue. The latter can be reached at 717-900-5525 or foreverloverescue@gmail.com.
• Archaeological artifacts dug from the site of the borough’s Racehorse Alley parking garage are soon to be cleaned and catalogued by Gettysburg College students under faculty supervision, Asst. Borough Manager and Secretary Sara Stull said. The relics, to be donated to the Adams County Historical Society, were recovered as the result of an archaeological dig years ago prior to the garage’s construction on land associated with the historic Gettys Tavern, Stull said.
• Approved without dissent was a resolution excusing borough police from making a contribution to their pension fund for 2023, as required under their collective bargaining agreement.
• The borough Historic Architectural Review Board has taken delivery of door-hangers to be left at properties where officials have gone “the extra mile” in terms of maintenance, Borough Manager Charles Gable said.
• The council approved the addition of just over $25,000 to the 2023 budget, reflecting receipt of ARPA funds designated to offset pandemic-related losses in liquid fuels taxes.
• Without dissent, the council appointed one of its members, John Lawver, to a five-year term on the Gettysburg Storm Water Authority Board, and former council member John Butterfield to a five-year term on the borough zoning hearing board.
