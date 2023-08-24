With an eye toward the future, both short-term and long-term, the Littlestown Area School District (LASD) Board approved the sale of two pieces of property at its monthly meeting on Monday night. The votes to approve the sales passed unanimously.
Pending contingencies being met by the school district and the buyers, LASD will sell two separate parcels of 8.3 acres and 6.3 acres, totaling $725,000 in proceeds.
In a related matter, earlier in the year, LASD purchased a block of 17.4 acres connected to Alloway Creek Elementary School (ACES) for $435,000.
According to the layout of the property that was purchased, the school district will gain more contiguous land and additional revenue of $290,000.
The 17.4 acres connected to ACES will initially be used by the district’s Future Farmer’s of America/Agriculture (FFA/AG) department, allowing the students to enter state and national corn projects which require 10 acres of land. The FFA department recently fundraised and received a grant to purchase a new John Deere tractor for the contest.
The 8.3-acre parcel is located behind and east of the high school softball field and does not adjoin district property. The buyer for this piece of property is Smith Farms LLC from Abbottstown. The sale price for this property is $475,000.
The 6.3-acre parcel will be sold to Green Pallet LLC out of Westminster, Md., and the sale is subject to the land being rezoned. The sale price for this piece of property is $250,000.
According to board Vice President Yancy Unger, the sale of those two parcels and the prior purchase of 17-plus acres benefits the district in many ways.
“The district recently purchased 17.4 acres and now we are selling 14.6 acres and profited nearly $300,000 and added acreage that is contiguous and usable. In my mind this is a huge win for the district in many ways,” said Unger.
Board President Dolores Nester also reminded those in attendance that once the property sales are completed that the land will go back on the tax rolls and those taxes will be and additional benefit to the district.
Per state law, the sales must be reviewed and approved by the courts to determine that neither of the properties is usable by the school district and the district does not need the property.
“We have property to expand the district in a way that if the district needs to expand in the next 50 years, we have property to do so, that is extremely important for this district,” said district superintendent Chris Bigger.
In a statement regarding long-term planning, Bigger said the next potential property sale could be considered.
“Now that the middle school/high school project is funded and under way, we will start discussing what to do with the middle school when we vacate the building in the fall of 2025 or the spring of 2026. Preliminarily, we will most likely sell MAMS (Maple Avenue Middle School) middle school and lot instead of making a parking lot which would cost close to one million dollars to demo and rework the site and pave. Planning now for what may come in the next 30 years is critical to future success,” said Bigger.
Bus parking
In preparation for the new building project, the district announced changes to traffic patterns and school bus pickups and parking.
For after-school pickup, all buses will be staged in the stadium parking lot, and the middle school and high school will be dismissed at the same time.
The district will have three crossing guards positioned to stop all traffic while students are boarding buses.
“If you want to avoid frustration, do not try to drive through the Littlestown schools between 2:15 and 2:30. You will be stopped and frustrated and it is all based upon the safety of our students,” said Bigger.
According to current plans almost all buses will depart the stadium parking lot via Maple Avenue.
This plan only applies to bus pickup at the end of the school day.
Future Budget
Bigger announced he and district Business Manager Tom Showvaker will meet soon to preliminarily plan future budgets.
“Our goal is to limit any type of potential tax increase to no more than 1 percent or less,” said Bigger.
Long-term financial planning is a step in the right direction for the future of the district, Bigger said.
“We need to make sure the district can afford one percent or under. We feel the state budget allocation is something we can work with and now we need to work on planning future budgets now to avoid surprises,” said Bigger.
Principal positions
The board also approved several changes for its school principals.
Judy Berryman, who has also recently served as the co-principal at the high school, will become the principal at the high school.
Joel Moran, who has recently served as the co-principal at the high school, will take over as the principal at Alloway Creek Elementary School at the start of the 2023-2024 school year. During the personnel approvals portion of the meeting, the board earlier accepted the resignation of the elementary school principal, Chip Fissel.
