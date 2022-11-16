Two Harrisburg residents were each charged with a felony after a 3-year-old child was allegedly struck and pinched at a youth soccer game in northeastern Adams County, according to court documents.
Zyon Grogan-Carbaugh, 23, and Elise Dunham, 20, were each charged with endangering a child’s welfare as well as a misdemeanor count of simple assault, according to magisterial dockets.
After charges were filed Nov. 1, Grogan-Carbaugh and Dunham were released on unsecured bail of $5,000 and $25,000, respectively, according to the dockets. Unsecured means no money had to be posted, but the accused would be liable for the full amount should he or she violate bail conditions or fail to appear in court.
The child was in their care, according to criminal complaints filed by Latimore Township Police Chief Victor Woerner.
On the evening of Sept. 8, the accused and the child were watching other children play in the township park on Pondtown Road, according to a pair of probable cause affidavits filed by Woerner.
Grogan-Carbaugh allegedly grabbed the child and “slapped” his chest “so hard” that a witness claimed to have “heard a loud thud,” according to the affidavits.
When the child said he was hungry a short time later, Dunham allegedly “grabbed” him “by the cheek leaving a bruise,” according to the affidavits.
Neither police reports not the affidavits detailed whether the child remained in their care.
