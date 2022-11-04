It wasn’t the high of the Colorado Rocky Mountains that inspired Chris Collins to get serious about music, but it was similar peaks in Canada.

A trip to the Canadian mountain range eventually led to the formation of Chris Collins and Boulder Canyon, a John Denver Tribute Band, which is slated to perform at the Carlisle Theater on Nov. 12, at 8 p.m., as part of a tribute tour to commemorate the singer-songwriter who died in a plane crash in 1997.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.