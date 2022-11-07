Adams County Council of Governments (ACCOG) President David Bolton wanted to establish an annual award to recognize a member who has made an impact within the organization.
When he made a motion to that end at the Oct. 27 meeting, ACCOG members failed to provide a second for a formal vote.
Bolton said he was “very surprised” the motion did not receive a second, allowing for discussion.
Bolton’s motion came at the end of the meeting and was not on the agenda.
“I think it caught them off guard,” Bolton said. “I think a lot of times people don’t ask questions at an open meeting. I will come up with a better explanation to help them understand. I want to recognize people who have done well for the organization.”
ACCOG does not currently have any annual awards, said Bolton, noting the Adams County Boroughs Association has the Ron Harris Award, which is named after the current mayor of Carroll Valley.
The award would not be named after the sitting president, but it would be called the “President’s Award,” said Bolton. The recipient would be selected by the sitting president of ACCOG, according to Bolton.
“It would recognize someone who exemplifies the type of service we are looking for in our members,” Bolton said.
The selection would be based on their service to the organization and committees as well as the time they dedicate to volunteering and recruiting and retaining members, Bolton said.
As part of the recognition, the individual would receive a plaque to thank them for their service, Bolton said. It would not include any monetary gift, he said.
“It would be a recognition award,” Bolton said.
ACCOG was created “to provide a forum by which governmental entities of Adams County may meet to discuss issues of mutual interest, and to coordinate joint activities between members on an as-needed, voluntary basis,” according to the organization’s website.
As ACCOG president, Bolton said he does not have “a whole lot of duties.”
“This will be a nice way to give our presidents a little weight to thank the people who have helped them out,” Bolton said.
Bolton said he wants the award to serve as “a motivator” and as an example to other members.
ACCOG, which typically meets the last Thursday of the month, will have different meeting dates for November and December due to the upcoming holidays. ACCOG has meetings set for Thursday, Nov. 17 and Thursday, Dec. 15 at the Adams County Department of Emergency Services, 230 Greenamyer Lane, Gettysburg at 8:30 a.m.
