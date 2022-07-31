The man who died Friday in a building collapse in Tyrone Township was a 53-year-old Harrisburg resident, according to Pennsylvania State Police (PSP).
The man’s identity is to be released when next of kin are notified, according to police.
Cloudy with occasional rain...mainly this evening. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 90%. Locally heavy rainfall possible.
Updated: July 31, 2022 @ 10:45 pm
Adams County Coroner Patricia Felix said Sunday she could not yet release the man’s name. An autopsy was planned today, Monday, at Lehigh Valley Hospital in Allentown, Felix said.
Authorities were dispatched Friday morning to Hillandale Farms, 370 Spicer Road, after a building collapsed “for unknown reasons,” according to a PSP news release. The structure was a large chicken house, police said.
“Seven people were able to free themselves,” but “during a search of the building, the last person was found deceased by emergency services,” according to the release. The seven survivors were transported to area hospitals, police said.
The coroner’s office was called to the scene about 11 a.m., according to the release.
All eight people in the building were working for a private contractor hired “to demolish several buildings at the location,” according to the release.
More than a dozen agencies from across the region responded to the dispatch shortly before 7:30 a.m., including fire departments, ambulances, and advanced tactical rescue teams from Adams, Franklin, York, Cumberland, Dauphin, and Lancaster counties, according to the Adams County Department of Emergency Services.
There was no livestock in the building, police said. The scene was about 4.5 miles east of Biglerville.
