High-Five at Latimore Park
Buy Now

Brayden Moore, from the Bermudian Little League, jumps in the air to give a high-five to umpire Bill Bruce during the player introductions at the Latimore Township Park last week. A moment of silence was observed during the opening ceremonies for Larry Dost, a longtime Latimore Township supervisor who passed away recently. He was instrumental in refurbishing Latimore Township Park. (Darryl Wheeler/Gettysburg Times)

The familiar sound of “play ball” once again echoes throughout the 50-acre Latimore Township Park.

Until recently, the site’s lone baseball diamond was rarely maintained, its benches timeworn and scoreboard battered.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.