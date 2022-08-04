The familiar sound of “play ball” once again echoes throughout the 50-acre Latimore Township Park.
Until recently, the site’s lone baseball diamond was rarely maintained, its benches timeworn and scoreboard battered.
But thanks to a partnership between the municipality and the Bermudian Youth Baseball Association, America’s favorite pastime has returned to the park, drawing hundreds of visitors to the rural municipality this summer.
Owned and operated by the township at 710 Pondtown Road outside Dillsburg, the park’s revival wouldn’t have occurred without the relationship between elected officials and local athletic groups.
“Township supervisors approached us and said, wouldn’t it be great to have baseball again at the park,” said Brandon Danner, president of the association. “There were a number of upgrades that needed to occur, but we worked together and saved taxpayers’ dollars, everybody won.”
As a result of the partnership, the wooden scoreboard was replaced by one with an electronic display, and team benches were exchanged for metal dugouts. The infield dirt and field soil were replenished through an arrangement with a neighboring farmer.
No taxpayer dollars were used to fund the upgrades.
“Everything was truly a community effort with everyone working together,” said Latimore Township Supervisor Chairman Dan Worley. “The park is loaded with people all the time, it’s great for the economy.”
The township has always had a proactive relationship with local youth soccer clubs, which brings economic vibrancy to the area each spring and fall, said Worley. With youth baseball returning to Latimore, he estimates the affiliation with the Berm baseball alliance has resulted in up to $7,000 worth of field improvements.
“We have been able to do everything with donations and volunteers,” said Worley.
Typically, registration fees help fund field upgrades and amenities, but the partnership has allowed Danner’s group to focus on other initiatives, such as equipment and concessions.
Danner has served as president of the association for three years, and re-establishing a relationship with the township was among his top priorities. With gas prices soaring to unreasonable levels, playing baseball at the park is a big deal to local families. Otherwise, families would have to travel to Abbottstown or Hampton.
Altogether, the association comprises 160 baseball players, representing 115 different families.
“A good 30 to 40 percent of our organization is made up of families from York Springs and Gardners,” said Danner, who along with his wife Wendy, freshman daughter Rebekah, and 12-year-old son Micah, who plays for the Berm team, are lake Meade residents.
“We have been able to cut down on our trips and now, because of the improvements, teams from out of the area are coming here,” he said. “We have an attraction with the park. Teams want to play here now.”
Although play resumed at the park last year, 2022 marked the property’s unofficial rebirth.
The upgrades were a major factor in the site being selected as the host for a mid-summer Clarence Boyd Little League Tournament. Teams from Carlisle, Greencastle and Shippensburg visited since mid-July, with games just concluding last week.
“The tournament has brought exposure to a very beautiful area of Adams County that people otherwise might not visit,” said Danner.
Worley believes the future of the park is bright, citing relations with the youth baseball and soccer clubs. A walking trail continues to see heavy foot traffic, and grants are being eyed to enhance the overall experience.
“The positive exposure has been tremendous,” said Worley. “Township residents like having a public park, and when you can do some major projects without asking taxpayers to foot the bill, it’s a good thing for everyone involved and shows you that partnerships make a difference.”
