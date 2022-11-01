The Adams County Broadband Task Force is reaching out in hope of gaining broadband Internet service for underserved areas.
Task force members are hoping to connect with municipal officials through the Adams County Council of Governments (ACCOG).
At last week’s meeting, George Mauser, vice chair of the broadband task force, requested it be added to the regular ACCOG meeting agenda to provide monthly updates on the topic.
Adams County commissioners established the task force in September with the goal of working “with the county’s broadband consultant(s) to complete a countywide broadband assessment, to include a preliminary design for a countywide broadband network, financial models for its construction, and potential structures for ownership and operation, all while focusing on currently underserved populations in the county,” officials said.
Mauser said the task force met for the first time on Oct. 13, sharing that Design Nine, the Virginia-based company hired to complete a broadband feasibility study, also held two meetings on Oct. 20. The study’s cost, not to exceed $100,995, will be divided equally with Franklin County, a partner on the study.
Mauser, who also serves as the Straban Township Planning Commission vice chair, said he is seeking help from municipal officials to get the word out to residents about an upcoming public survey on broadband.
“We are trying to build communication channels through municipal and business organizations,” Mauser said, adding that broadband has always been near the top of the list for ACCOG’s legislative priorities.
Along with Mauser, members of the advisory task force include: Isaac Bucher, co-owner of Mister Ed’s Elephant Museum & Candy Emporium; Gavin Foster, associate vice president for information technology at Gettysburg College; Yeimi Gagliardi, health educator at WellSpan Health; Danijel Lolic, vice president of operations at Rice Fruit Company; Karl Pietrzak, president and chief executive officer (CEO) at Destination Gettysburg; and Megan Shreve, CEO at South Central Community Action Programs (SCCAP).
Bucher was appointed chair, and Adams County Commissioner Marty Qually will serve as an ex-officio member.
“When we put the surveys out, you folks are the boots on the ground,” Qually said at the Oct. 27 meeting.
Getting more participation on the survey will result in a more detailed map that shows the data points of the unserved and underserved, according to Qually, who pointed out the importance of having accurate mapping.
Following the study, it is going to be “a prime time to challenge those maps out there and have it corrected for us,” said Sherri Clayton-Williams, director of the Adams County Office of Planning and Development.
Bonneauville Borough Council Vice President Rick Baker urged every municipality throughout the county to push out the surveys to residents, not just the areas “lacking quality broadband.”
“This is a countywide issue, not just a rural issue,” Baker said.
Terry Scholle, ACCOG vice president who also serves as a Mount Joy Township supervisor, questioned the need for broadband when individuals can get “good coverage with 5G” and turn their devices into a hotspot.
Only certain towers take 5G and not every phone and device are 5G-enabled, according to Phil Walter, chief information officer for the county’s information technology department.
“That is why the study is important,” Clayton-Williams said. “It is not going to be a one-size fits all.”
Jack Maytum, senior broadband analyst at Design Nine, led two meetings on Oct. 20 with the goal to gather input from the community to gauge how internet service is utilized and where service is lacking.
One of the focuses of the meeting centered on a public survey that will soon be sent to residents.
For those who participate in the survey, an address must be included for mapping purposes, but residents’ names will not be asked, Maytum said.
Mauser said they plan to send hard copies of the survey to residents as well as have it available on the county website. The planning office hopes to get the survey approved soon before sending it out to residents, according to officials.
