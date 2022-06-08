The popular History Channel documentary series “American Pickers” has plans to film episodes throughout Pennsylvania this month, according to its publicist.
“American Pickers” is still on the hunt for leads and looking for hidden treasures in Pennsylvania that could be featured on the show.
Meredith Ball, an associate producer for “American Pickers,” said Monday the show does not have “the dates blocked out just yet since collections are still being reviewed.”
After the hosts select final picks, they will then map their route of which cities they will visit in Pennsylvania, Ball said.
“At this time, they are open to traveling anywhere,” Ball said.
“American Pickers” explores the world of antique “picking” and follows skilled pickers in the business while they hunt for America’s most valuable antiques, finding unique collections and learning the fascinating stories behind them.
“Some things that help applicants stick out is if they have an array of unique items and an extraordinary story behind them,” Ball said. “It is always compelling to hear what got someone into collecting initially, usually there is an incredible catalyst moment that sparked their interest.”
Photos of the collections are also important for their process to see what kinds of items people have, Ball said.
“The guys look at everything, but the bigger the collection – the better,” Ball said. “The only parameter we have is that we do not look at collections open to the public, such as flea markets, stores, museums, etc. The collection must be privately owned.”
Adams County was featured in “American Pickers” in 2018.
In September 2017, “American Pickers” visited the landmark Thomas Brothers Country Store on the square in Biglerville and spent 12 hours making a video and conducting interviews for an episode that aired in February 2018 as part the series’ 18th season.
“American Pickers” is on a mission on its journey across the country “to recycle and rescue forgotten relics,” according to the publicist’s release.
“They hope to give historically significant objects a new lease on life while learning a thing or two about America’s past along the way,” according to the release. “The Pickers have seen a lot of rusty gold over the years and are always looking to discover something they’ve never seen before.”
Collectors interested in being considered for the show should reach out to “American Pickers” by phone at 646-493-2184 or email at AmericanPickers@cineflix.com. Individuals must include their full name, city/state, contact information, and a brief description of their collection.
