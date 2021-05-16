The New Oxford Area Chamber of Commerce unveiled a new logo.
The chamber’s goal is “to modernize its logo while maintaining a connection to what makes the town of New Oxford unique,” according to a news release issued Friday.
Updated: May 16, 2021 @ 8:29 pm
