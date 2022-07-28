A New Oxford motorcyclist airlifted after a Friday night crash is suspected of driving under the influence, according to Eastern Adams Regional Police (EARP).

Patrolman Joseph David and Detective Darryl Keller were dispatched about 9:43 p.m. Friday to the area of Kohler Mill and Storms Store roads, where they found Michael Hall “unconscious and face down in the roadway,” according to EARP.

 

