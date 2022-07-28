A New Oxford motorcyclist airlifted after a Friday night crash is suspected of driving under the influence, according to Eastern Adams Regional Police (EARP).
Patrolman Joseph David and Detective Darryl Keller were dispatched about 9:43 p.m. Friday to the area of Kohler Mill and Storms Store roads, where they found Michael Hall “unconscious and face down in the roadway,” according to EARP.
The officers “were able to ascertain that Hall was still breathing, however was bleeding heavily from his head and facial area,” police said.
A 2014 Harley-Davidson motorcycle lay on its left sight “slightly ahead of Hall,” according to police.
While awaiting the arrival of emergency medical personnel, Hall “began to try to move around and groan while attempting to move himself. He was told to remain in his current position as to not cause further injury,” said police.
Members of the Irishtown and United Hook and Ladder fire companies began caring for Hall until emergency medical personnel arrived, after which a LifeNet helicopter transported him to WellSpan York Hospital, according to police.
Hall “is expected to fully recover,” police said.
Hall was wearing a helmet and eye protection, but lacked a motorcycle license endorsement or permit, police said.
Officer David spoke with a witness who said he was northbound on Irishtown Road when he saw a motorcycle turn north on Kohler Mill and allegedly “heard it accelerate,” said police.
The witness “did not see the motorcycle until he turned on to Kohler Mill Road and observed something large in the roadway ahead of him. Upon observing the crash, he notified 911,” police said.
Hall’s medical records, for which police gained a warrant, allegedly indicated a blood alcohol concentration of 0.309 percent, which exceeds the state limit of 0.10 percent, according to EARP.
In addition to EARP, Community Life Team Emergency Medical Service, Southeastern Adams Volunteer Emergency Services station, Irishtown Fire Company and United Hook and Ladder Co. #33 were dispatched to the scene, according to Adams County Department of Emergency Services, which noted responders cleared the incident at 11:53 p.m.
