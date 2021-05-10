One Hundred Nights of Taps, Gettysburg, returns with its opening ceremony on Memorial Day, May 31. Now in its fifth year, the program features the sounding of taps every night at 7 p.m. to honor the soldiers buried in Gettysburg National Cemetery and all of the heroes who have died in the service of our nation.
The opening ceremony will feature remarks by Erik A. Nordberg, lieutenant colonel (retired), US Army Special Forces (Green Beret), and Superintendent Steven D. Sims, Gettysburg National Military Park and Eisenhower National Historic Site, and Jari Villanueva, Taps for Veterans.
