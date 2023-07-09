crash1

A motorcycle wrecked on Barlow Greenmount Road, near Ridge Road, Saturday just after noon, according to Cumberland Township Police. The driver, the lone rider on the motorcycle, was taken to York Hospital, police said. (Photo Courtesy Cumberland Township Police Department)

Cumberland Township Police were dispatched to Barlow Greenmount Road near Ridge Road for a single vehicle motorcycle crash on Saturday about 12:13 p.m., according to a release issued by Cumberland Police Sgt. Joshua Rosenberger.

“Upon arrival police determined a motorcycle failed to negotiate a turn in the roadway crashing into a field,” Rosenberger said.

