Cumberland Township Police were dispatched to Barlow Greenmount Road near Ridge Road for a single vehicle motorcycle crash on Saturday about 12:13 p.m., according to a release issued by Cumberland Police Sgt. Joshua Rosenberger.
“Upon arrival police determined a motorcycle failed to negotiate a turn in the roadway crashing into a field,” Rosenberger said.
The driver was injured and transported to York Hospital, according to police, and the motorcycle was towed from the scene.
In addition to Cumberland Police Department, Adams Regional Emergency Medical Service, Bonneauville and Gettysburg stations, Barlow Volunteer Fire Company and Harney Volunteer Fire Company were dispatched to the crash, according to Adams County Department of Emergency Services.
The call concluded at 2:46 p.m., according to ACDES.
