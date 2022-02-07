Redbud House Kitchenwares' manager John Lansing, right, offers chocolates to Gettysburg residents and Chocolate Walk enthusiasts Sarah and Daniel Kollars when they stopped in Friday evening. (Andrea Grabenstein/Gettysburg Times)
Lucky Paw owner Stacey Beshore greets First Friday Chocolate Walkers with adoptable kitties Sunshine and Lollipop. The store offered free gifts with a Feb. 4, First Friday purchase. (Andrea Grabenstein/Gettysburg Times)
Gettysburg Area Retail Merchants Association First Friday Chairperson Gary DeCroes and Jennie Dillon, president, await Chocolate Walk participants at the One Lincoln check-in station Friday, Feb. 4. The station quickly ran out of free mugs. (Andrea Grabenstein/Gettysburg Times)
Redbud House Kitchenwares' manager John Lansing, right, offers chocolates to Gettysburg residents and Chocolate Walk enthusiasts Sarah and Daniel Kollars when they stopped in Friday evening. (Andrea Grabenstein/Gettysburg Times)
Lucky Paw owner Stacey Beshore greets First Friday Chocolate Walkers with adoptable kitties Sunshine and Lollipop. The store offered free gifts with a Feb. 4, First Friday purchase. (Andrea Grabenstein/Gettysburg Times)
Gettysburg Area Retail Merchants Association First Friday Chairperson Gary DeCroes and Jennie Dillon, president, await Chocolate Walk participants at the One Lincoln check-in station Friday, Feb. 4. The station quickly ran out of free mugs. (Andrea Grabenstein/Gettysburg Times)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.