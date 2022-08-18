Vacant borough staff positions have some McSherrystown residents worried.
The borough is down to a single maintenance worker, several residents said during the public comment period of the recent borough council meeting.
“I don’t know what you’re planning, but snow’s a-comin’,” resident Rick Groft said.
Several others made the same point about keeping roads clear in the winter and said they had not seen any advertising on the borough’s website for open positions.
Resident Becky Kopf said she’s seen no postings on the website for a maintenance position or the long-vacant borough manager position, even though such postings would cost nothing.
Meanwhile, important borough functions are going unfulfilled, Kopf charged.
“It’s time to take hold and do something about it. And if the person in charge can’t, then one of the other council members should,” she said.
“You need to fill these positions. You need to have a borough manager. You need to have a full-time secretary-treasurer. You need a maintenance person,” the former borough secretary/treasurer, Luanne Boring, said.
“Get help,” or there is a real chance of driving the remaining maintenance worker “out of town,” resident Bill Smith said.
Council member Tim Klunk said the borough is going to “need people at some of the most inconvenient times. We’re going to need somebody dedicated to do it.”
“We only have one maintenance guy here in town, so you know Keith is falling behind every day,” council member Joe VonSas said, referring to Keith Smith.
“We’re down personnel and Hanover borough has been helping out, and Hanover borough officials are saying that it is strictly temporary” and “we need to get our own personnel to work the sewer repairs,” said VonSas, who chairs the council’s Sewer Committee.
In the absence of council President Dan Colgan, Joyce Murren chaired the meeting and read a report from the council’s Personnel Committee, which Colgan leads.
“McSherrystown withdrew its employment offer for the part-time code enforcement officer and the position will remain open to applicants,” Murren read.
“Due to the expected staffing issue approved in July, the office will begin being closed to the public on Tuesdays. It began effective Aug. 9 and will continue to approximately the second week of September,” she read.
“There’s nothing mentioned in here about Anna Lesscalleet leaving,” VonSas said, referring to a part-time administrative assistant the council hired in September 2020.
“We’re not allowed to discuss personnel in public,” Murren said.
In other business, Murren said there were “no updates yet” on a fence project at the borough hall.
“Is there a contractor lined up yet for that?” VonSas asked.
“Yes,” Murren replied.
“And who would that be?” VonSas asked.
“Well, I don’t really have that information” but “when I have the information I’ll pass it along,” Murren said.
Resident Tom Snyder closed the public comment portion of the meeting in an unusual fashion, pivoting at the podium to face the audience of about a dozen.
“Rather than addressing the board, I’m going to do to them — with the exception of Joe VonSas, who’s doing a great job — what they have done to the people of McSherrystown. I’m going to turn my back on them, and unlike them, I’m going to address the people of the Borough of McSherrystown,” Snyder said.
He urged residents to “please come out and attend these meetings. We need to take our town back.”
Otherwise, residents will “pay more taxes, get less services, and watch this town go further down the toilet,” Snyder said.
He claimed attending meetings will show “it’s just not a few of us, it’s the majority of us who are not happy with the dictatorship or the puppet master and his followers.”
During a council meeting in May, audience members expressed dissatisfaction with Colgan’s leadership. Several wore yellow T-shirts reading “‘Dictator Dan’ Colgan is not ‘Transparent.’” The backs of the shirts and signs outside the borough hall urged Colgan’s ouster.
