Ondrizek honored

Adams County common pleas judges and commissioners gather Wednesday to honor Jay Ondrizek for his 34 years of service to the county. From left are Judge Thomas Campbell, Commissioners Jim Martin and Randy Phiel, Ondrizek, Judge Michael George, Commissioner Marty Qually, and Judge Christina Siimpson. (Photo Courtesy of Adams County)

Jay Ondrizek was recognized this week for more than three decades of service to Adams County.

Ondrizek, now the director of resource development, started in the probation department in 1988, according to Adams County Court of Common Pleas President Judge Michael George.

