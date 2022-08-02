Jay Ondrizek was recognized this week for more than three decades of service to Adams County.
Ondrizek, now the director of resource development, started in the probation department in 1988, according to Adams County Court of Common Pleas President Judge Michael George.
On Wednesday, Adams County commissioners presented Ondrizek with a plaque in honor of his 34 years of service.
Ondrizek has accepted a position at the Administrative Office of Pennsylvania Courts (AOPC), according to Commissioner Marty Qually.
As a Pittsburgh Steelers fan, Ondrizek shared a quote from former coach Chuck Noll, who said to leave nothing “but your footprints.”
“My hope is I left enough footprints to have been effective for the courts and the county,” Ondrizek said, thanking all those who have supported him during his career.
The historic courtroom erupted in applause.
George said it has been an honor to work with Ondrizek, who became the first-ever criminal justice advisory board director in 2008.
In 2014, Ondrizek returned to the probation services department as the director of resource development, which is his current role, according to George.
Ondrizek was there when the new Adams County Prison was built at 45 Major Bell Lane in Straban Township, as the adult and juvenile probation departments merged, and through the human services building’s inception and creation, George said.
Whenever there is a major event in Adams County, George said Ondrizek has had his “fingerprint on it.”
George said Ondrizek has obtained hundreds of thousands of dollars through grants to the county and courts.
Ondrizek has mentored hundreds of probation officers and taught thousands of students at Harrisburg Area Community College (HACC) and Shippensburg University, George said.
Commissioner Chair Randy Phiel also thanked Ondrizek for his service, noting he has left the community a better place.
During Wednesday’s meeting, commissioners approved the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania State Fiscal Year 2022-23 Hazardous Material Response Fund Grant Agreement between the Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency and Adams County.
The grant award of $17,341 is “to be used for preparation of a report on the county’s hazardous material safety plan; collecting, documenting, and processing chemical inventory forms and other documents required by the Superfund Amendments and Reauthorization Act (SARA); and developing, updating, and exercising emergency response plans, in accordance with the purposes, goals, and objectives of SARA and the Commonwealth’s hazardous material safety program,” according to the meeting agenda.
The term of the agreement is July 1 through June 30, 2023, and no county match is required, county officials said.
No county match is also required for the Awareness, Notification, and Restitution Grant from Adams County Victim Witness Assistance Program that was approved Wednesday.
The grant application was through the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency for $175,517 in state funds.
“This money will be used to support victim services by providing necessary staff salaries and supplies,” the meeting agenda reads.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.