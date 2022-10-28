Members of the Adams County Council of Governments (ACCOG) learned more about the role information technology (IT) plays in Adams County government.
Phil Walter, chief information officer of the county’s IT department, shared the office’s four pillars of services it provides, including work orders, department projects, information technology projects, and organizational alignment, during the ACCOG meeting Thursday.
ACCOG was created “to provide a forum by which governmental entities of Adams County may meet to discuss issues of mutual interest, and to coordinate joint activities between members on an as-needed, voluntary basis,” according to the organization’s website.
Walter has witnessed an incredible growth in organizational alignment during the decade he has worked for the county.
Five to six years ago, the department served “more as technology advisors,” Walter said.
“Now, we are really woven into the fabric of the departments and what they do,” Walter said.
One of the bigger projects has entailed transitioning the domain of the county website, including municipal sites, which also includes revamping the sites, he said.
Adams County also houses the websites of municipalities that opted into the service. All participating municipalities will be included on the new platform, Walter said.
The migration of all county and municipal sites is being done in-house by the county website administrator, Walter said.
Municipalities will have a new template as well as the ability to use their own domain to directly access their content, said Walter.
Walter said his office is aiming for December “to make this last transition” with the website.
During the presentation, Walter also noted he is proud of the multi-factor authentication (MFA) deployment countywide.
The county network is “a highly sensitive network,” Walter said.
The IT department has a goal to put utilize MFA “on every single user account,” Walter said, noting that larger counties have been focusing on remote or privileged users.
During a question-and-answer period, Walter went into detail on IT’s role in elections
He said they went from a “highly-limited” role to now doing the training with poll workers.
The IT department partnered years ago with Angie Crouse, director of elections and voter registration, learning the new equipment “side by side” with her office, according to Walter.
Walter said they learned how to use the software and central scanners as well as assisted the election’s office if a polling site has an issue with equipment.
Commissioner Vice Chair Jim Martin asked Walter to note how the scanners “are standalone units.”
None of the equipment “is connected to a network in any capacity,” Walter said, noting the usage of thumb-drives.
The next ACCOG meeting is set for Nov. 17 at the Adams County Department of Emergency Services, 230 Greenamyer Lane, Gettysburg.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.