A proposed residential rental inspection ordinance nearly died Wednesday in McSherrystown, but Mayor Kathleen Todt kept it alive for further study.
State law empowers mayors to break tie votes, which Todt did after the council split 3-3 on whether to drop the proposal, with member Joyce Murren absent.
Todt said she understood landlords’ concerns but wanted to learn more about the proposal, which she said could benefit renters.
As a vocal audience of approximately 50 packed the meeting room, William Smith, Tim Klunk, and Joseph VonSas voted to let the matter drop.
Tenants already have the right to take complaints to a magisterial judge at no cost, and the borough ought not to take on the role of the judicial system, said Klunk.
Dan Colgan, Donna Spangler, and George Staub voted to push forward with the proposed ordinance.
The proposal was revised to address “95 percent” of the concerns raised by last month’s standing-room-only crowd, Colgan, council president, said.
“We listened,” he said.
Spangler recounted an incident from many years ago in which a tenant was severely injured by a boiler explosion. She said she ran for the council because she wanted to help people, but claimed some audience members “just want to sit here and bitch.”
Staub said he didn’t want to “ram anything down anybody’s throat,” but wanted to learn more as a brand-new board member and had not yet heard enough from renters.
More discussion is expected during the council’s next meeting at 6:30 p.m. March 23 at the borough building, 338 Main St., Colgan said.
The revised proposal would no longer adopt the “stringent” International Property Maintenance Code (IPMC), Colgan said. Aspects of the code represent governmental “overreach,” he said.
The revised draft also dropped annual inspection of every rental unit in favor of inspections only when a new tenant moves in or if an existing tenant complains of conditions, Colgan said. Should a complaint prove unfounded, the tenant would have to pay the inspection fee, he said.
Colgan began the meeting by reading a statement saying residents were “fed a line of false statements in yet another unsigned letter taped to your door.”
The council will not “impose property inspections on private homeowners in McSherrystown. Period! This was always a proposal for commercial rental properties,” according to the statement.
Colgan’s statement also addressed tensions that arose during last month’s meeting, when he threatened to have people removed who spoke from their seats without being formally recognized, and used his gavel repeatedly to enforce a limit of three minutes per speaker during the public comment period and a requirement that comments address items on the agenda.
It is “absolutely untrue” that the goal was to stop residents from speaking, but “no gathering can go on without organization and a structure,” and “marathon meetings where there was no order” serve “no one’s interest,” Colgan claimed in his statement.
The same tensions arose Wednesday, as Colgan made frequent use of his gavel and threatened to have people removed.
In addition to invoking the three-minute rule, Colgan prohibited audience members from yielding their time to attorney Arthur Becker Jr., though he permitted them to do so last month.
Becker, who represented some property owners, challenged that reversal and the three-minute rule, asking when the council formally adopted such a policy.
The council’s attorney, Justin George, said there was no ordinance, but the policy’s approval was in the minutes of a past meeting.
Becker used his three minutes to read part of a statement, then passed the statement to a person he identified as his law clerk, who used her time to read the remainder.
Becker’s statement reiterated assertions made last month, including that no-cost legal remedies already exist for tenants with complaints, the borough could face increased legal costs, and the borough lacks manpower to enforce additional inspections.
Several audience members repeated the latter point, including former longtime borough employee Luanne Boring, who said 19 people have left the borough’s employment in recent years.
“Where’s the manpower?” asked resident Tina Nesselrodte-Hayes, who urged the council to “vote ‘no’” on the proposal and “end it now.”
Another former borough employee, past Code Enforcement Officer T.J. Murren, took a different tack.
The proposed ordinance began as a means of helping renters, Murren said. He recounted an instance in which a woman was left without heat in February when gas service to her dwelling was cut off due to a leak Murren claimed her landlord had not properly repaired.
Murren said he made “dozens of phone calls” to try to help the woman but was left feeling “helpless” by the borough’s lack of a relevant ordinance.
Several landlords said they would not wish to pass additional costs resulting from inspections on to tenants.
