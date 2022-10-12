Adams County plans to switch its website domain name by year’s end.
Adams County’s current website and email system will transition from adamscounty.us to adamscountypa.gov, according to officials.
In following best practices with security, County Manager Steve Nevada said it is recommended to have a domain name that ends in .gov.
The completion was initially estimated for September, but the “data migration of municipal sites has taken longer than expected,” said Phil Walter, chief information officer of the Information Technology (IT) Department.
Adams County also houses websites of municipalities that opted into the service.
All participating municipalities “will be migrated to the new platform,” Walter said.
The migration of all county and municipal sites is being done in-house by the county website administrator, Walter said.
Municipalities will have “a refreshed template along with the ability to use their own domain to directly access” their content, said Walter.
The new website domain has a one-time set-up cost of $9,000, with an annual fee of $8,900 to host the site and ongoing County Commissioners Association of Pennsylvania (CCAP) web administration services, according to Walter.
Both the website and email system will have redirects to the new platforms once they are up and running, Walter said.
“Communication as to when the redirects will be turned off for each will be communicated,” Walter said.
The IT Department plans to evaluate how many hits on the website are redirects as well as the number of individuals sending correspondence to adamscounty.us email addresses to determine the end date for the transition period, he said.
“The goal is to limit negative business impact and help those outside the organization adjust to this change,” Walter said. “Since the county has used the adamscounty.us domain for over 20 years, we are taking a cautious approach.”
The “new website navigation layout will be similar to” the current county website, said Walter.
However, the most notable changes have been occurring with the backend of the website because “the county is moving from an end of life 2013 Microsoft SharePoint platform to a proprietary platform through Kentico,” Walter said.
This new platform offers many tools and templates not currently available on the existing website, Walter said.
One of the new features includes the opportunity to create web forms that can be filled out directly online and submitted through the platform, said Walter.
“Our goal is to offer these tools to departments to enhance the delivery of services to the public,” Walter said.
CCAP will remain the “primary hosting platform for the county website,” he said.
“The Kentico software will be loaded onto the CCAP managed server environment. As part of our agreement with CCAP, they will also provide higher tier support on the system and software updates,” Walter said.
The county website administrator will handle the “ongoing daily management of page creation, navigation standards, enhanced tools, and content updates,” said Walter.
Walter noted “a key component” during the Request For Proposals’ (RFP) review process through CCAP was looking for “the software to provide a ‘mobile first’ approach to make the navigation on a mobile device easy.”
The Adams County Tax Parcel Viewer which has information and data presented in a map saw the most website traffic within the past 12 months as of Oct. 4 with 32,490 clicks, said Walter.
The homepage recorded the next highest at 29,676 clicks within the last year as of Oct. 4, Walter said.
Election results also had 11,724 clicks for the same time period, he said.
Other frequented pages included the Adams County Prison’s page with 8,990 clicks, the “E-Filing and Access to Records Search” page for the Clerk of Courts with 8,901 clicks, and the Recorder of Deeds page with 8,006 clicks, Walter said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.