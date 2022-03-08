A Littlestown man is accused of punching a woman’s face, causing “blood to be sprayed” onto a baby she held, according to a probable cause affidavit.
James Clabaugh, 36, was held at Adams County Prison after being unable to post $30,000 cash bail, according to a magisterial docket.
He was charged with one felony count of endangering a child and one misdemeanor count of simple assault, according to the docket.
Authorities were dispatched about 9:49 p.m. Feb. 24 after a 911 operator allegedly heard the suspect threaten “he will kill police and/or have police kill him,” according to a probable cause affidavit filed by Littlestown police Officer Alexander Columbis.
The woman said she and the accused had disagreed about where the 8-month-old girl should sleep, according to the affidavit.
She was moving the child from her crib when the accused allegedly began to strike the woman’s face and head, according to the affidavit.
After he allegedly struck the woman many times until she “saw stars and almost dropped the baby,” she yelled for another person in the residence to call 911, according to the affidavit.
Clabaugh allegedly tried to pull the baby away before grabbing the woman’s “face/chin area,” using his finger to “gouge her left eye,” and biting her “hard on the left forearm,” according to the affidavit.
When he learned a 911 call had been made, Clabaugh allegedly “became irate and grabbed a hunting knife in preparation for police arrival,” but did not threaten the woman with the weapon, according to the affidavit.
Clabaugh was not in the house or nearby area when police arrived, according to the affidavit. He was confined beginning Feb. 25, according to a docket.
