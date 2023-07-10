A 2021 Gettysburg Area High School graduate spent about a month in Kenya finding ways to deter quelea birds from eating rice crops.
Alex Aumen, a rising junior majoring in industrial engineering at Penn State University, joined the university’s Humanitarian Engineering & Social Entrepreneurship (HESE) program after a recommendation from a family friend.
“When I got to Penn State, I knew I wanted to do a study abroad program,” Aumen said. “I was looking for a program that would give me an experience where I would learn skills I could use for the rest of my life.”
The HESE program offers five classes over the span of three semesters and a summer, Aumen said.
Within those classes, students developed a social venture and met with stakeholders virtually while in the United States.
Through the HESE program, students traveled to Kenya from May 7 to June 2 to experiment and test their research as well as meet with stakeholders in person.
Aumen said most of the program was in Kisumu, Kenya, but they also traveled to farms a little outside of the city and other areas.
Even though Aumen came into the group a semester later, the group of five students developed a speaker system to deter quelea birds from eating rice crops.
Based on research the group found acoustics to be the “best suited” deterrent, according to Aumen.
“Through our experiments, we found that combining the current methods to deter birds and our solutions reduced birds landing on crops by 44 percent,” Aumen said.
The current methods included farmers employing people to scare the birds away by shouting and flinging clay at them, said Aumen.
“It’s not a great job. The bird scarers are there every day for a month and make $30 in total,” said Aumen.
In some cases, Aumen said wives and children of the farmers are hired as the “bird scarers,” resulting in the students being pulled from school.
The farmers are using rice as “a cash crop” in Kenya, Aumen said.
Within a few minutes of visiting with stakeholders, farmers were giving students other ideas of how to get rid of the birds, Aumen recalled, noting “everyone wanted to pitch in on the solution.”
“On a cultural level, it’s really cool to see how Kenya is working on developing as a nation,” Aumen said. “Going to Kenya, the entrepreneurial mindset is big there. People are looking for ways to innovate.”
While Aumen enjoyed meeting new people, he also loved Kenyan food, which he described as fresher than what is in the U.S.
In the future, Aumen hopes to return to Kenya through the program.
“I really want to go back as a counselor for the same program,” Aumen said. “This time, I was a member of a team. Next year, I could be a counselor with one team or multiple teams.”
Recalling his time back at Gettysburg Area High School, Aumen said his teachers were “super helpful,” which assisted on his current career path.
“I took engineering classes there and really enjoyed those,” Aumen said. “I knew I wanted to do something with business.”
