Local write-in votes for area school boards knocked some incumbents from the ballot in the upcoming general election.
Fairfield Area School District (FASD) saw three incumbents bumped from the Republican ticket for school board.
Five FASD incumbents sought four-year terms for the five at-large seats on the school board. Kelly Christiano, Jennifer Holz, Lauren Kaye Clark, Lisa M. Sturges, and LaShay M. Kalathas cross-filed for the race.
Republican write-in candidates Erica Bollinger, James Fisher, and Melissa Kearchner earned enough votes to knock Christiano, Clark, and Kalathas off the ballot.
Advancing to the general election on the Republican side are: Bollinger with 359 write-in votes; Sturges with 337 votes; Holz with 281 votes; Fisher with 272 write-in votes; and Kearchner with 254 write-in votes, according to unofficial election results. Christiano had 251 votes, Clark had 244 votes, and Kalathas received 237 votes.
The incumbents will remain on the ballot on the Democratic side since they received enough votes with Sturges earning 289 votes, Holz and Christiano each earning 246 votes, Clark with 233 votes, and Kalathas with 227 votes.
Other changes included Chad Mowery garnering 316 Republican write-in votes for the Bermudian Springs School Board, Region 1 seat.
There were two open seats in Region 1 with Brian Davis receiving the highest number of Republican votes at 382. While Melissa Ann Pero did not advance on the Republican side with 102 votes, she did receive 125 Democratic votes earning her a spot on the ballot this fall as a Democrat. Davis received 101 Democratic votes, according to the results.
Another name will appear on the ballot in the Littlestown Area School Board race on the Democratic side; Benjamin Paul received 21 write-in votes.
With five openings, candidates who also will appear as Democrats on the autumn ballot include incumbent Yancy D. Unger with 390 votes, recently-appointed board member Lindsey Kress with 386 votes, Nick Lovell with 367 votes, and Casey Dell with 344 votes.
Candidates in the top spots on the Republican ballots included: Lovell with 858 votes; Fred A. Miller with 718 votes; Danielle Brenneman with 631 votes; Duane Sullivan with 622 votes; and Mary E. Brenneman with 620 votes.
Others advancing in municipal races on the Republican side for the upcoming election include: Jay Johnson, four-year council member at Arendtsville Borough, 10 write-ins; William Green, supervisor at Berwick Township, 28 write-ins; Kelly Kaiser, council member at large at Gettysburg Borough, 15 write-ins; and Shelley Knouse, council member ward #2 at Gettysburg Borough, 20 write-ins.
Two sought constable positions in respective municipalities on the Republican side: J. Ryan Metcalf for New Oxford Borough with 33 write-in votes; and Donald Blackburn Jr. for Reading Township with 90 write-in votes.
Blackburn also received 18 Democratic write-ins, while Britney Shelton, seeking constable for Straban Township, earned 14 Democratic write-in votes. On the Republican ballot, Roy Getzandanner advanced with 283 votes, while Shelton received 120 votes.
McSherrystown Borough had four Democratic write-in candidates including Thomas Snyder with 63 write-ins, Joseph VonSas with 61 write-ins, Robert Neiderer with 59 write-ins, and Stephen Pascoe with 51 write-ins.
On the Republican ballot, Snyder earned 172 votes, Neiderer with 167 votes, VonSas with 162, and Pascoe with 160 votes.
Other Democratic write-ins for municipal races included: Victor Woerner, supervisor at Butler Township, 11 write-ins; Sara Laird, four-year council member at Carroll Valley Borough with 19 write-ins and two-year council member at Carroll Valley Borough with 15 write-ins; Brendan McCall, supervisor at Conewago Township, 11 write-ins; Shaun Phiel, supervisor at Cumberland Township, 19 write-ins; Warren Sheppard, supervisor at Cumberland Township, 16 write-ins; Dan Worley, supervisor at Latimore Township, 40 write-ins; Steve Gotwols, supervisor-two year at Latimore Township, 36 write-ins; Walter Barlow, supervisor at Liberty Township, 14 write-ins; Chad Yingling, supervisor at Mount Joy Township, 59 write-ins; Sandra Yerger, supervisor at Mount Joy Township, 54 write-ins; and Mike Weigand, supervisor at Reading Township, 57 write-ins.
