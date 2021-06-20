Two patients were transported by helicopter after a motorcycle crash Friday on Baltimore Pike (Pa. Route 97) near Bollinger Road, according to state police.
Jeremy Perez, 30, of Gettysburg, and his passenger Katie Ruivo, 26, of Camp Hill, both suffered what appeared to be “serious injury” and went to WellSpan York Hospital after the 9:05 p.m. crash, according to police.
