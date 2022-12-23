A federal lawsuit alleges the Gettysburg Area School District (GASD) and Adams County Children and Youth Services (CYS) failed to protect a child from sexual abuse.

The civil suit, filed Wednesday, claims the defendants knew Vincent Marfia, a former teacher and CYS employee, “had a history of inappropriate relationships with children,” according to a news release issued by the Andreozzi + Foote law firm.

 

