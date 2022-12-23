A federal lawsuit alleges the Gettysburg Area School District (GASD) and Adams County Children and Youth Services (CYS) failed to protect a child from sexual abuse.
The civil suit, filed Wednesday, claims the defendants knew Vincent Marfia, a former teacher and CYS employee, “had a history of inappropriate relationships with children,” according to a news release issued by the Andreozzi + Foote law firm.
The suit also names Marfia as a defendant.
“Authorities arrested Marfia in April 2020. Marfia pled guilty on April 4, 2022 to corruption of minors related to the allegations involving the student,” according to the release.
Marfia, 52, pleaded guilty before Adams County Court of Common Pleas President Judge Michael George, “admitting that he had inappropriate sexual contact with a minor male victim while that victim was between 10 and 14 years old” between 2010 and 2014, according to a release issued at the time by Adams County District Attorney Brian Sinnett.
The former second-grade teacher “was sentenced to 10 years probation” on “two counts of corruption of minors,” according to Sinnett.
The lawsuit alleges GASD “violated Title IX of the Educational Amendments of 1972” and CYS “violated Pennsylvania state law,” according to the law firm’s release.
The suit alleges GASD and CYS “could have stopped Marfia and prevented the years of abuse suffered by the child” and that they “allowed Marfia’s known inappropriate behavior with children,” according to the release.
The plaintiff, now an adult, requests damages from the defendants “including attorneys’ fees, pre and post judgment interest, and any other such relief as this Honorable Court deems appropriate.”
The suit was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Pennsylvania.
Andreozzi + Foote specializes in sexual abuse cases and has offices in Harrisburg as well as Philadelphia and Pittsburgh and four other states, according to its website.
Efforts to gain comment from Adams County and GASD officials were unsuccessful Thursday.
