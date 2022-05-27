Nearly 300 seniors received their diplomas during the New Oxford High School commencement ceremony Thursday evening in the school’s football stadium.
Cheering the graduates were hundreds of family members and friends who filled the bleachers on both sides of the field.
The ceremony began at 8 p.m. with the pledge of allegiance to a flag that stood at half mast in recognition of the tragedy at another school, in Uvalde, Texas.
Principal Christopher Bowman commended the Class of 2022 for its “spirit and resolve” during a “unique journey” that included “having battled through a pandemic.”
Two graduating seniors were chosen by a panel of teachers and administrators who reviewed submissions from all who aspired to speak at graduation.
Kiefer Bell, who also sang the national anthem as the ceremony began, said she had asked her peers what they are most likely to remember from their high school years.
Bell described the responses as a collection of “small things that have built our characters.” She echoed the principal’s praise for her classmates who “showed up” amidst all the uncertainties of their high school years.
Bell encouraged her peers to “say yes to every opportunity that comes your way, especially if it’s outside your comfort zone.”
Braden Tyson told the crowd he too had conducted a survey of classmates, polling 50 male and 50 female seniors for one word that best described their secondary school careers.
After citing the predictable answers like “cool, neat, happy, sad, and fun,” Tyson said he was most impressed with the word offered by a classmate who wrote “resilience.”
Tyson compared life’s journey to a boxing match, where many expect a knockout win in the first round.
“Some giants will not be defeated in the first round,” he said, encouraging his classmates to be prepared for some struggles in their lives.
Acknowledging the present time as one in which “countries can be invaded, cities are under siege, and inflation is high,” Tyson nevertheless sounded an optimistic note based upon the class’s demonstrated resilience. “Now we take it with us to whatever is next,” he said.
Also addressing the graduates were Superintendent Sharon Perry and two teachers chosen by vote of the senior class, Lauren LaBarca and Jamie Weaver.
Perry expressed pride in the class and encouraged them to express gratitude to their parents and other supporters. “Remember where you came from,” she exhorted the seniors.
Perry also paid tribute to the school board, faculty, staff and expansive network of businesses and community groups that support students.
Following the speeches, diplomas were handed to each of the graduates by Edward Groft, president of the Conewago Valley School District’ Board. Groft then declared the seniors graduates and alumni/ae of the school.
Some of those present to honor children or other relatives were New Oxford graduates who recalled their own commencements years ago.
Senior Conor Orndorff’s father, Ed Orndorff, a 1973 New Oxford alumnus, remembers his class size as less than 100.
The elder Orndorff said both he and his adopted son had good experiences at the school.
Adam Reindollar’s parents, Merle and Deanna, are both New Oxford graduates, from 1981 and 1982 respectively. High school sweethearts who later married, they recall a class size closer to 200.
Also present to congratulate Adam, who will continue working at Goodwill, was his cousin, Sara Wise, one of New Oxford’s 2019 student speakers.
Wise, who nears completion of her training to be a registered nurse, said she is grateful for her years as a Colonial. She wished the best for Adam and all members of the Class of 2022.
