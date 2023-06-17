The Gettysburg Area High School Library Facebook page wrote in a now-deleted post there would no longer be a middle school librarian due to a recent retirement.
Gettysburg School Board President Kenneth Hassinger said the post that was live on the Facebook page last week was “not accurate.”
“My understanding is that Facebook post on the district Facebook page did not get authorized by the administration and is an inaccurate post on what they are doing with that position,” Hassinger said. “Nobody is stopping kids from checking in and out books.”
Cheryl Guy, the former middle school librarian for over two decades, was among the retirees recognized at a school board meeting earlier this month.
Gettysburg Area School District (GASD) has repurposed positions in the past and in “this particular incident,” the role was enhanced to include a science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) component, according to Hassinger.
“It’s a joint position that is going to enhance not only the librarian position but also help the students,” Hassinger said.
The Facebook post indicated Vickie Saltzer, librarian at Gettysburg Area High School and district instructional media specialist, was “busy inventorying” books in the middle school library due to a retirement “and there will no longer be a MS librarian.”
There was “lots of work to do before the library transitions to a new circulation system by the end of the month,” according to the post.
In the comment section, the district-authorized page noted administration “decided that the position is best used as a STEM teacher.”
The district released a statement last week, noting every position is evaluated, “whether retirement or resignation, to determine the greatest need.”
“The position itself has not been eliminated. The library will continue to operate with staff. Libraries have evolved over the last several years and this is an opportunity for us to continue to meet the changing needs of our students including digital literacy, critical thinking skills and problem-solving,” according to the statement.
District officials did not disclose who runs the Facebook page.
When asked for comment, the Facebook page monitor indicated, “Per policy, I’m not permitted to speak on this matter.”
“The Gettysburg Area High School Library’s mission is to serve students and teachers with quality information and resources,” according to the Facebook page.
Hassinger said the administration is not eliminating the positions of recent retirements or vacancies to his knowledge.
“I know from the board perspective we have not been told they are eliminating any positions,” Hassinger said.
Readers may contact Vanessa Sanders at vsanders@gettysburgtimes.com.
