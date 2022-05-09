A local attorney recently testified before the Pennsylvania House Democratic Policy Committee on cash bail, sharing its potential impact and inequities on the criminal justice system.
David Erhard of Steve Rice Law shared testimony on April 27 on behalf of the Pennsylvania Association of Criminal Defense Lawyers (PACDL), an organization, founded in 1988, that provides education, resources, and more to the Pennsylvania criminal defense bar. Erhard has served on its board of directors for six years.
State Representatives Summer Lee and Peter Schweyer held the hearing exploring cash bail and what eliminating it in Pennsylvania “would do to address systemic business and community issues,” according to a Pennsylvania House Democratic Policy Committee release.
More than 25 House lawmakers from across the state attended the hearing, according to the release. Lawmakers heard from business leaders, cash bail reform advocates, legal system experts and a representative from New Jersey’s state legislature, where they successfully eliminated cash bail,.
Cash bail means a defendant can be released from jail if they put up a certain amount of money as collateral, according to Erhard.
“People who have money can get out of jail faster than those who don’t,” Erhard said. “It is something we just accept. People who have money tend to do better in the criminal justice system than people who don’t.”
Erhard said he shared with lawmakers the realities of representing someone in jail, noting the challenges with visitation times, attorneys needing to bring materials with them, and limitations with technology at a prison.
“People in jail are much more inclined to plead guilty even when they should not do so,” Erhard said. “When in jail, they are in this bubble, and they watch their lives pass by.”
Their relationships begin to crumble, and they lose their jobs, according to Erhard.
Erhard said he believes bail “serves as an unfair advantage of the prosecution,” but noted it is “done to ensure people will be there for court.”
Since the pandemic, Adams County Courts has been utilizing more technology, particularly electronic monitoring.
“This technology has been used exponentially more since COVID,” Erhard said. “I applaud Adams County’s use of it. It is a smashing success.”
House arrest allows defendants to be productive members of society by maintaining their jobs and producing an income, said Erhard.
Electronic monitoring is approximately $400 to $500 a month for his clients, Erhard said. The cost of housing an inmate in prison is approximately $152 per day, a court official said in March.
“For the taxpayer, it is a no brainer,” Erhard said of the cost-savings.
