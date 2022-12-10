Incumbents running again
Buy Now

Republican incumbent Adams County Commissioners stand before a campaign sign Friday at the Dobbin House in Gettysburg, where they announced they will seek re-election. (Harry Hartman/Gettysburg Times)

 By Jim Hale Times Staff Writer

Incumbent Adams County Commissioners Randy Phiel and Jim Martin will seek re-election next year.

The two Republicans made their announcement Friday morning at the Dobbin House in Gettysburg in front of more than 100 family members and friends. Warren Elliot, former Franklin County Commissioner and long-time friend of Phiel, was the lead speaker.

 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.