Incumbent Adams County Commissioners Randy Phiel and Jim Martin will seek re-election next year.
The two Republicans made their announcement Friday morning at the Dobbin House in Gettysburg in front of more than 100 family members and friends. Warren Elliot, former Franklin County Commissioner and long-time friend of Phiel, was the lead speaker.
Addressing a cross-section of county business leaders and residents, Phiel and Martin emphasized teamwork, financial stability, growth, ongoing countywide successes, and big plans for the future.
Phiel and Martin, who first took office in January 2012, will seek their fourth consecutive terms.
“When I stood before you 11 years ago, I told you that I would endeavor to respect and honor Adams County’s historic and agricultural past while laying out a vision for Adams County’s future and making sure the county’s future is a bright one. That was my initial campaign slogan in 2011 and that mantra has not changed. I have strived to uphold that pledge,” said Phiel, chair of the commissioners.
“The next campaign we are moving to is not about us, it is about you; making sure we all continue to have a county we can be proud of. One that is financially strong as we have proven by our solid bond rating; one that is in position for economic growth; one that supports vibrant emergency services; and one given to good will and decency for all,” Martin said.
The two listed accomplishments during their tenure including:
• Opening the historic courtroom to residents for commissioner meetings
• Approving and overseeing a new 911 digital emergency radio system
• Consolidating count y tax services department from four departments to one
• Paying off the debt of Adams County Ag Center to assist the Adams County Conservation District to support the county agricultural industry
• Ongoing support for the Adams County Economic Development Authority and revitalization of projects like Gettysburg Station and Oxford Junction
• Reduction of county tax appeals during each year of their tenure with a fair assessment appeals process
• Consolidation of the county planning, mapping, GIS, and rural resources departments into one department located at the Ag Center
• Identifying “Preservation Priority Mapping” and implementing guidelines for both preserved and developed property
• Converting an abandoned yearbook plant into the Adams County Human Services Building
• Implementing a fail-safe system in the county treasurer’s office for municipalities not able to maintain a tax collector
• Developing an Adams County Fiscal Governance Committee composed of the Treasurer, Controller and commissioners as a fiscal think-tank
• Maintaining the highest bond rating that Adams County can achieve and maintaining a strong fiscal position with strong reserves
• Restructuring the Adams County Department of Veterans Affairs with benefits to veterans spiking from $162,000 in 2011 to more than $2.8 million in 2021
• Facilitating a vacant building rehabilitation and programmatic benefits of Mercy House
• Ongoing funding and support of land preservation opportunities in the county
• Assuring that essential and public safety services within Adams County Government continued uninterrupted through two years of the COVID pandemic
• Oversaw and assured fair and honest elections in Adams County
State Rep. Dan Moul, R91, whose district encompasses a large portion of Adams County, has worked together with Martin and Phiel on many county projects and initiatives.
“It gives me great pleasure to endorse Randy Phiel and Jim Martin once again in their candidacy for re-election for the positions of county commissioners in the 2023 election. I have worked with these two gentlemen on county issues as well as state issues for many years and we make a great team. We collaborate on ideas and issues to do what is best for Adams County as well as the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania. These two gentlemen work hard for the betterment of all who live here, work here, play here, as well as those who visit our wonderful county. I hope that you will join me in supporting their candidacy for another term of county commissioners,” said Moul.
While both commissioners were happy to discuss past accomplishments, they both claimed that the future continues to be a bright and promising one for Adams County.
“Adams County was a major facilitator of the Pennsylvania Ag Discovery Center that is proposed to be in Adams County, infusing our two major economic drivers, agriculture and tourism to make our county Adams County an even greater place to live and visit,” said Phiel.
Phiel also noted the work the county has taken the lead on to correct the situation that had befallen Oak Lawn Memorial Gardens.
“We took the initiative to create a pathway for Oak Lawn cemetery to be stabilized – and be taken over by a newly created non-profit entity in the near future — hopefully ending this tragic community dilemma,” said Phiel.
Martin also emphasized the role the commissioners have played in facilitating development of the Adams County Historical Society’s new building.
“The county commissioners’ office has played a major role in moving the new Adams County Historical Society complex forward, by donating $1 million in pillow tax funds early in the planning and development process, benefiting our county history, maintaining county records, artifacts and enhancing county youth education and tourism economics,” he said.
Both commissioners spoke about the hard work of past campaigns and the many volunteers of their campaign, who always turn out to support them.
“As a boost to today’s announcement, in attendance are members of my ‘army’ from my initial campaign. Randy referred to them as my army because of all the territory they covered. That was the start of what will continue in the months ahead,” Martin said.
“To say that it is an honor and a privilege of a lifetime to be your Adams County commissioner and that I embrace the challenges and ultimate successes — is difficult to express in words,” said Phiel.
State Rep. Torren Ecker, R-193, spoke about Phiel and Martin’s ability to represent Adams County statewide.
“When an opportunity is presented on the state level for a program or grant that will benefit Adams County, I know I can come to Randy and Jim because they deliver every time for Adams County,” said Ecker.
The primary election in Pennsylvania will be held on Tuesday, May 16, 2023. The general election will take place on Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2023.
Remaining incumbent county commissioner, Democrat Marty Qually is expected to announce a run for a fourth consecutive term at a later date. As of Friday, no other candidates had publicly announced their intention to run for county commissioner.
Other county and state Republican leaders, along with Misty Wagner-Grillo, who represented Congressman John Joyce’s office, attended the campaign announcement.
