Straban supervisors forwarded a proposed zoning ordinance amendment to the Adams County Office of Planning and Development and the Straban Township Planning Commission for review and comment.
Solicitor Sam Wiser characterized the zoning amendment as a “definitional clean-up of the ordinance.” He cited examples, including the “clean-up of mixed use dimensional requirements,” and better “definition of different warehouse usages.”
Warehouse uses could be fulfillment, distribution, or rail or truck terminal, and the new ordinance will make a more consistent and specific set of access requirements across the several types.
Supervisors decided to include a requirement of maintaining “a green buffer zone” along the US Route 15 corridor to protect the viewshed, which Wiser said “would be consistent with the township’s comprehensive plan.”
According to the current ordinance, buffer areas “shall be planted with grass, seed, sod or ground cover, shall be maintained, and shall be kept clean of all debris, rubbish, weed and tall grass.”
Responding to a question after the meeting, Office Manager Robin Furlong wrote: “once the ordinance goes to the Adams County Office of Planning and Development and the Straban Township Planning Commission for their review and comments it can be available to the public” prior to the public hearing
Supervisors set a public hearing on the ordinance change for Oct. 3, at 6:45 p.m., just prior to the regular meeting.
In other actions, Supervisor Alan Zepp introduced extensions for three land use reviews, which were all granted unanimously.
A preliminary plan for “Granite Lake” located at 250 Natural Springs Road was extended to Nov. 8. A final subdivision plan, MCD 4 LLC for 1115 York Road, was extended to Dec. 6. A preliminary plan for lot consolidation and development, Union Square, on Hunterstown Road was pushed to Feb. 9, 2023.
In a public comment, Straban resident Skip Strayer expressed concern about a privately constructed memorial marker at a recent fatal traffic crash site along Hunterstown-Hampton Road. The memorial, he said, is “large, and made of 4-by-4 lumber and lit by a solar powered light.”
Strayer, claiming concern for public safety, described driving around a curve and suddenly coming upon a young woman who parked her car in the middle of the road. She was allegedly standing outside her vehicle, looking at the memorial.
Strayer, who said he was a former state legislative staff member, claimed to know procedures for sign permits in the state right-of-way, and alleged this memorial was not properly permitted.
“Someone should know about this,” he said.
• Supervisors approved 3-0 the installation and maintenance agreement for a “Perc-Rite Micromound wastewater disposal system” at 2460 Old Harrisburg Road.
• Financial security held for construction of Weavers Body Shop was reduced by $83,600.
Supervisors will meet next on Tuesday, Sept. 6.
