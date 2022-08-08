Cross to remember crash victim
A cross was placed along Hunterstown-Hampton Road to remember a crash victim, Andrew Karabinos Jr., 17, who died after a July 6 wreck at the site. (Darryl Wheeler/Gettysburg Times)

Straban supervisors forwarded a proposed zoning ordinance amendment to the Adams County Office of Planning and Development and the Straban Township Planning Commission for review and comment.

Solicitor Sam Wiser characterized the zoning amendment as a “definitional clean-up of the ordinance.” He cited examples, including the “clean-up of mixed use dimensional requirements,” and better “definition of different warehouse usages.”

