Carroll Valley Borough Council honored neighborhood volunteers Tuesday.
A certificate of appreciation was presented to Fairfield Neighbors Helping Neighbors’ ringleader Robin Dicken, “in recognition of the countless hours spent by them to help those in need in our community and for their acts of kindness given so selfishly,” Mayor Ron Harris said.
Harris credited Dicken in particular as the force behind Fairfield Neighbors Helping Neighbors and bringing individuals together to make a difference in the community.
Fairfield Neighbors Helping Neighbors makes a huge impact in the quality of life to those they help, Harris said.
The council honored all the volunteers of Neighbors Helping Neighbors for the work done to assist the less fortunate through food banks and donation drives and making the Carroll Valley and Fairfield areas a place to call home.
Dicken insisted her name not be presented on the certificate, “because there’s so many people in the community that helped make this happen,” she said.
Blessed to have such a supportive community, “we couldn’t do this without all the help from the community that come together, no matter what we’re getting involved with, they always come through and make it happen,” Dicken said.
Lake work
In other business, the council approved spillway repairs to Lake Carroll.
The borough originally budgeted $125,000 in the 2022 capital reserve budget to do both inlet and outlet repairs on Lake Carroll.
Identified as the highest priority, repair work is already under way by Keystone Foundations Repair incorporated for the outlet portion where the water leaves the lake.
The most necessary aspect of the project is to stabilize the outlet structure, and plan for the inlet at a future date, Borough Manager David Hazlett said.
The repair work is a specialty job because it involves pressurizing grout into the bank and behind spillway walls at the lakeside opening as well as pouring a new concrete slab over the existing spillway slab. The outlet portion of the repair work will come to $18,000.
Inlet repairs are projected to be completed in 2023 by borough employees, and the total cost is estimated to be below the original budget.
Events
It was also noted, folks at the Carroll Valley Borough office are excited to welcome the various student artists of the community with the first annual Fairfield Area School District Art Exhibition.
Throughout May, the borough office will showcase the artwork of Fairfield Area High and Middle school students.
The borough office personnel are ecstatic to utilize the hangers on the wall for their intended purposes — to hang local art and welcome the community to the facility, Hazlett said.
An artist’s reception will be held May 6 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.
After a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic, one of the borough’s most popular events, the Daddy Daughter Dance returns May 14 beginning at 6 p.m. at the Fairfield Fire Department.
Dust off those boots and polish those tiaras, as this year’s theme is Denim and Diamonds and promises an old west style jamboree, complete with snacks, desserts, and a watering hole.
Tickets are $40 per couple and $10 for each additional child.
Help is always needed and appreciated for borough events, and anyone just a little too old to dance with dad is encouraged to lend a hand in preparations.
Registration and more information can be found at CVDaddyDaughter.eventbrite.com or by calling 717-642-8269.
The community’s annual Drug Takeback Day will be held April 30 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The council will next meet May 10 at 7 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.