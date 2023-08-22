A suspect in the armed robbery of a local pharmacy was arrested last week, according to a magisterial docket.
Steven Silverman, 53, of Hagerstown, Md., was held at Adams County Prison beginning Friday, unable to post $75,000 cash bail, according to the docket.
He was charged with two felony counts of robbery, according to the docket.
He is accused of forcing his way into the manager’s office at CVS, 1310 York Road, Straban Township, where he allegedly brandished a firearm and stole approximately $2,000 in cash, according to Pennsylvania State Police (PSP).
A tip from helped identify Silverman, as did videos from CVS, the parking lot of the nearby Walmart, 1270 York Road, and from a traffic stop Aug. 8, by Maryland State Police, according to an affidavit of probable cause.
The videos allegedly matched his description or showed his distinctive tattoos and his black Ford Mustang, according to the affidavit filed Aug. 11 by PSP Trooper Richard Kline.
After the tipster’s phone call Aug. 4, police researched Silverman’s history and allegedly found he was arrested in connection with a bank robbery in June 2019 in West Virginia, according to the affidavit.
Fingerprints found at the CVS allegedly matched those of Silverman, according to the affidavit.
