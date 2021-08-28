This bench went missing from in front of the home of Susie and Ted Hirt, 41 Baltimore St., Gettysburg, sometime overnight between Saturday, Aug. 21 and Sunday morning, Aug. 22. The Hirts would like to have their bench returned. It was temporarily being used as sidewalk barricade while plumbing work was being done.
Last weekend, a bench sitting along Baltimore Street, in Gettysburg, went wandering, and its owners would really like it to come home.
Susie and Ted Hirt, of 241 Baltimore St., commissioned the bench from Marty Mummert, who has a sign studio about a block away. The bench went missing sometime overnight between Saturday, Aug. 21 and Sunday morning, Aug. 22, she said.
