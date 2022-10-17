A Hanover man is accused of strangling a woman in York Springs.
Juan Valentin-Montalvo, 25, was held at Adams County Prison from Oct 6 to Oct. 12, when the Adams County District Attorney’s office agreed to change his $20,000 cash bail to unsecured, according to a magisterial docket.
Pennsylvania State Police Trooper Nicole White was dispatched about 8:42 p.m. on Oct. 4 to a York Springs residence, where she met with a woman who claimed Valentin-Montalvo “became aggressive” during an argument, according to the affidavit filed by White.
The woman claimed Valentin-Montalvo placed his hands around her neck and squeezed “to the point she was unable to breathe,” according to the affidavit.
“Scratches and bruising around her neck” were visible, according to the affidavit.
Valentin-Montalvo allegedly “had fled the scene prior to my arrival” and was not immediately located, according to the affidavit.
He was charged with one misdemeanor count each of strangulation and simple assault and a summary charge of harassment, according to the docket.
