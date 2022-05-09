A new grants coordinator position was created during the Adams County Salary Board meeting Wednesday.
The Adams County Salary Board consists of the three county commissioners and County Controller John Phillips.
The position, which will be out of the commissioners’ office, has a pay range of $49,280.95 to $89,090.37, according to Adams County Manager Steve Nevada.
The new role will coordinate “the planning and preparation of grant proposals; development of project implementation plans; including staffing needs, compliance with local, federal, and state regulations; operating structure and budget development and analysis,” Nevada wrote in an email.
Adams County Commissioner Chair Randy Phiel said having a grants coordinator position will assist in “maximizing the return and consolidating the process” as well as make it “more effective.”
The grants coordinator is responsible for researching different types of grants and the requirements to apply, Nevada wrote, noting grants must be “submitted in a timely manner and within application parameters.”
Aside from the application process, the grants coordinator will provide technical assistance and guidance to “staff, administrators and elected officials regarding potential funding sources, resource development issues, and strategies,” according to Nevada.
While the grants coordinator will know grant funding policies and procedures, Nevada indicated they will also be responsible for presenting changes to departments and providing guidance on the implementation and impact of changes on funded operations.
Adams County Commissioner Marty Qually noted the importance of having someone who coordinates grant funding in the county, especially when it comes to handling the boilerplate language throughout the application process.
Currently, each department director handles grant applications, according to Qually.
“This position will help Steve to coordinate those efforts,” Qually said.
Commissioner Vice Chair Jim Martin said the grants coordinator role will ensure the money is being used properly.
Additionally, the position will serve “as program liaison to institutions, commissions, constituents, advisory boards, and other offices and departments as needed,” according to Nevada.
