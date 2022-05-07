If you need help doing taxes, balancing your checkbook, or understanding credit card statements, there’s a Bermudian Springs High School student who could help.
Andrea Guiher of East Berlin won second prize in Harrisburg University’s 2022 financial literacy competition. Her essay was one of 36 submitted by students from throughout Pennsylvania.
Guiher became aware of the contest while browsing the university’s website as a potential school for her post-secondary studies. She won first place in the region and went on to be runner-up statewide.
In her award-winning essay, the high school junior wrote, “I believe that by being financially literate from a young age, I will be able to be better economically prepared for my future.”
She continued, “Comprehending how imperative things like investments, mutual funds, and compounding interest work, I will be able to make money now to help me achieve my goals.”
A brief conversation with Guiher makes it evident this young woman puts into practice what she claims in the essay.
Guiher did her own taxes this year, reporting income from her part-time job as videographer at Trinity Lutheran Church in East Berlin.
She’s at home discussing matters such as FICA (Social Security), interest rates on credit cards, debits and credits, and a range of other fiscal matters.
Eager to learn more about investments, Guiher sees stocks and other instruments as ways to “let your money work for you as you’re working for money.”
While Pennsylvania is not among the 21 states that currently require all students to take a course in financial literacy, graduation standards require basic understandings of economic concepts.
Graduates are expected to “analyze budgets and pay statements” and “develop a personal budget based on career choice,” according to the Pa. Department of Education Academic Standards for Career Education and Work website.
Guiher sees more of her peers recognizing the importance of acquiring practical personal finance skills.
As she says in her essay, “Those that are financially illiterate are at much higher risk” of poor decisions, which can “lead to bad relationships, unsafe living conditions, and growing issues that can later lead to economic disaster!”
Still undecided on what to do with the $1,000 prize she was awarded, Guiher said she’s likely to leave it in her college savings account.
Her sights are already set on a college degree in computer science and information technology.
“I love coding and the problem-solving aspects,” she said.
Evidence of Guiher’s fiscal prudence is her plan to enroll at a local area college, which will enable her to live at home and save on expenses.
But that’s all a year away. Meanwhile, Guiher will be busy with her schoolwork, part-time job, serving as National Honor Society president, and vice president of Bermudian’s chapter of Future Business Leaders of America
