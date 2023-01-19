Through activities such as a traditional game involving a live guinea pig to building their own maracas, Upper Adams students learned about Spanish-speaking nations this week during the district’s annual Cultural Arts Days.

Students moved from classroom to classroom to sample aspects of various cultures Tuesday and Wednesday at Biglerville Elementary School (BES) and were scheduled to do so Thursday and Friday at Upper Adams Intermediate School (UAIS) in Arendtsville.

 

