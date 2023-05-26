County officials recently acknowledged two proclamations issued earlier this month.
Casey Darling-Horan, county administrator of York/Adams Mental Health-Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities (MH-IDD), said she was happy to spread awareness about mental health.
“The county is well aware of mental health issues,” Commissioner Chair Randy Phiel said, noting it is one of County Commissioners’ Association of Pennsylvania ’s priorities.
Commissioner Vice Chair Martin also pointed out how mental health needs increased funding.
“The options are not out there,” Martin said. “It is a serious issue.”
Commissioner Marty Qually said every life is impacted by a mental health concern.
Darling-Horan thanked commissioners for their support.
Commissioners also recognized Adams County Library System 2023 FunFest and SummerQuest from June through August.
A kick-off to SummerQuest, FunFest, a free event with music and activities for children, is on Friday, June 9, 3-7 p.m., at the Gettysburg Area Rec Park, according to Adams County Library System officials.
SummerQuest is the library’s “biggest event of the year,” according to Robyn Woods, youth services librarian and coordinator.
“We include more than just summer reading, so it is called SummerQuest,” Woods said.
Readers may contact Vanessa Sanders at vsanders@gettysburgtimes.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.